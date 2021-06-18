Tyrell Fortune vs Matt Mitrione, plus more join Bellator 262

A series of bouts have been added to the Bellator 262 fight card taking place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, July 16. Among the matchups Tyrell Fortune goes up against fellow-heavyweight Matt Mitrione.

In the main event Juliana Velasquez defends her flyweight title against Denise Kielholtz. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds, headlining the televised portion of the card.

Bellator 262 tickets are on sale, and can be purchased through Vivid Seats. MMA fans can also watch the main card live on Showtime, starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT, following the undercard live stream on YouTube at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

Ranked No.5 heavyweight Tyrell Fortune (10-1, 1 NC) is riding the two-win streak. In his previous bout in April he stopped Jack May in the first round. In November 2020 he scored a unanimous decision against Said Sowma.

Matt Mitrione (13-8, 1 NC) hasn’t fought since August 2020. Ranked No.7 heavyweight lost two of his previous bouts by TKO against Timothy Johnson and Sergei Kharitonov in the first and second round, respectively. Prior to that he faced Kharitonov in a bout that ended in No Contest due to an accidental low blow, after dropping a unanimous decision against Ryan Bader in the final of Bellator Heavyweight WGP.

Also joining the Bellator 262 fight card, former heavyweight title challenger, No.4 ranked Linton Vassell (20-8, 1 NC) faces the promotional newcomer Marcelo Golm (8-3). As well, former featherweight title challenger, currently ranked No.2 Arlene Blencowe (13-8) meets debutante Dayana Silva (9-6), and Ronny Markes (19-8) and Said Sowma (6-2) do battle at heavyweight. In addition, Johnny Soto (4-1) takes on Adil Benjilany (5-3, 1 NC) at featherweight.

The current Bellator 262 fight card can be found below.

Bellator 262 fight card

Main Card

Juliana Velasquez vs. Denise Kielholtz – Velasquez’s flyweight title

Tyrell Fortune vs. Matt Mitrione

Linton Vassell vs. Marcelo Golm

Preliminary Card

Arlene Blencowe vs. Dayana Silva

Ronny Markes vs. Said Sowma

Johnny Soto vs. Adil Benjilany