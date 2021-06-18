UFC Vegas 29 time, how to watch, US, Australia, Korean Zombie vs Ige, card

UFC Vegas 29: The Korean Zombie vs Ige airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday June 19 in the US, which makes it Sunday June 20 in Australia. The fight card comprises twelve bouts in total, with a five-round featherweight battle headlining the show.

In the main event Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie” faces off Dan Ige.

Chan Sung Jung (16-6) is former 145-pound title challenger. Currently ranked No.4 in the division, he is coming off the defeat by unanimous decision against Brian Ortega. Before that he scored two first-round stoppages against Frankie Edgar and Renato Moicano.

No-8 ranked featherweight Dan Ige (15-3) won his previous bout via a 22-second TKO against Gavin Tucker. Prior to that he suffered the defeat by unanimous decision against Calvin Kattar.

In the co-main event Aleksei Oleynik (59-15-1) squares off against fellow-heavyweight Sergey Spivak (12-2). The full UFC Vegas 29 fight card can be found below.

UFC Vegas 29: The Korean Zombie vs Ige live stream

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Vegas 29: Jung vs Ige live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 19 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT, when MMA action begins of the preliminary card. The main card follows at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 29: Jung vs Ige Australia time is set for Sunday, June 20 at 6 am AEST. The main card follows at 9 am AEST. The live stream is available on ESPN2 on Kayo.

UFC Vegas 29 card

Main Card

Chan Sung Jung “The Korean Zombie” vs. Dan Ige

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Serghei Spivac

Marlon Vera vs. Davey Grant

Julian Erosa vs. Seungwoo Choi

Wellington Turman vs. Bruno Silva

Matt Brown vs. Dhiego Lima

Preliminary Card

Aleska Camur vs. Nicolae Negumereanu

Virna Jandiroba vs. Kanako Murata

Khaos Williams vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Josh Parisian vs. Roque Martinez

Joaquim Silva vs. Ricky Glenn

Casey O’Neill vs. Lara Procopio