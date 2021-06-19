Davis vs Barrios Fight Week in Atlanta, events open to public, tickets on sale

Four-time world champion in two weight classes Gervonta Davis challenges WBA super lightweight titleholder Mario Barrios in attempt to claim world title in the third class. The fight date is Saturday, June 26. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds matchup, headlining the PPV fight card live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

In the co-feature Erickson Lubin meets Jeison Rosario in WBC super welterweight title eliminator. Among other bouts, Batyr Akhmedov faces Argenis Mendez in WBA super lightweight title eliminator, and Julian Williams takes on Brian Mendoza at super welterweight.

Davis vs Barrios tickets

Tickets for Gervonta Davis vs Mario Barrios fight at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA are on sale, and can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Get the list of open to the public events scheduled for Fight Week, below.

Media Workout

Media Workout is held on Wednesday, June 23. The location is College Football Hall of Fame (250 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313).

The event is open to the public. The start time is scheduled for 6:30 pm ET.

In addition to Gervonta Davis and Mario Barrios, the list of participants includes all other six fighters featured on the PPV card, such as: Argenis Mendez and opponent Batyr Akhmedov, Erickson Lubin and opponent Jeison Rosario, and Brian Mendoza and opponent Julian Williams.

Weigh-In

The official Davis vs Barrios weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, June 25. The location is The Tabernacle (152 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303).

The event is open to the public. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET.

Fight Day

Davis vs Barrios fight date is Saturday, June 26. The fight location is State Farm Arena (1 State Farm Dr, Atlanta, GA 30303). Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Doors open at 5 pm ET. First fight starts at 5:35 pm. The PPV card begins at 9 pm ET.