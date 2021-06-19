Munguia vs Szeremeta results, start time, live stream, how to watch, tickets

Jaime Munguia and Kamil Szeremeta square off in 12-round bout at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX on Saturday June 19. The pair battles it out for WBC Intercontinental middleweight title. Tickets are on sale, and can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

The co-main event is a 12-round super middleweight matchup between Bektemir Melikuziev and Gabriel Rosad. Also on the card Ibeth Zamora defends her WBC flyweight title in a 10-rounder against Marlen Esparza. The full fight card can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Munguia vs Szeremeta live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 19 at 3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT in the US and 8:30 pm BST in the UK, which makes it Sunday, June 20 at 5:30 am AEST in Australia.

Munguia vs Szeremeta fight card

Jaime Munguia vs. Kamil Szeremeta, middleweight

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Gabriel Rosado, super middleweight

Ibeth Zamora vs. Marlen Esparza, flyweight – Zamora’s WBC women’s flyweight title

Blair Cobbs vs. Brad Solomon, welterweight

Raul Curiel vs. Ferdinand Kerobyan, welterweight

Alexis Rocha vs. James Bacon, welterweight

Manuel Flores vs. Daniel Lozano, junior featherweight??

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Demetrius Banks, cruiserweight

Jousce Gonzalez vs. Gabriel Gutierrez, junior welterweight