Charlo vs Montiel weigh-in results, full undercard finalized

Defending WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo, challenger Juan Macias Montiel, and the rest of fighters featured on the PBC boxing fight card on June 19 stepped on the scales to make it official. The event airs live on Showtime from Toyota Center in Houston, TX. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Undefeated titleholder Jermall Charlo weighed-in at 160. His opponent Juan Macias Montiel showed 159.6. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Lightweights Isaac Cruz and Francisco Vargas came in at 133 and 134, respectively, for their 10-round co-main event bout. Angelo Leo tipped the scales at 122, for his ten-round super bantamweight telecast opener against Aaron Alameda, who was 123.4.

According to the bout sheet sent out by the promotion, the scheduled ten-round middleweight bout between Alexis Salazar and Jairo Rayman is no longer featured on the Charlo vs Montiel non-televised undercard. On the other side, a ten-round featherweight battle between Richard Medina and Omar Castillo joined the lineup.

Get the current Charlo vs Montiel fight card and weigh-in results below.

Charlo vs Montiel fight card

Jermall Charlo (160) vs. Juan Macias Montiel (159.6), 12 rounds, middleweight – Charlo’s WBC middleweight title

Isaac Cruz (133) vs. Francisco Vargas (134), 10 rounds, lightweight

Angelo Leo (122) vs. Aaron Alameda (123.4), 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Charlo vs Montiel undercard

Miguel Flores (127) vs. Diuhl Olguin (127.8), 8 rounds, featherweight

Michael Angeletti (121.4) vs. Luis Javier Valdes (122), 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Richard Medina (129.4) vs. Omar Castillo (130.6), 8 rounds, featherweight

Willie Jones (147.4) vs. Brian Jones (146.6), 6 rounds, welterweight

Desmond Lyons (129.2) vs. Jose Ibarra (128.6), 6 rounds, lightweight