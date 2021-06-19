Watch Chavez vs Silva live stream
Boxing

Charlo vs Castano press conference live stream video

Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano for undisputed super welterweight title

Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano are set to battle it out for undisputed super welterweight title live on Showtime from AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, July 17. The contest features unified WBC, WBA and IBF champion up against WBO titleholder in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout.

Charlo vs Castano tickets are on sale, and can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

The kick off press conference is scheduled for Saturday, June 19. Live stream video is available up to starting at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

Get the full Charlo vs Castano fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingLatest NewsVideo

