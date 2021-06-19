Julio Cesar Chavez Jr misses weight for Anderson Silva fight

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, Anderson Silva, and the rest of fighters featured on the “Tribute to the Kings” fight card on June 19, stepped on the scales to make it official. The event airs live on pay-per-view from Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Advertisements

Former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr came 2.4 pounds overweight, showing 184.4. Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva was 182.

The eight-round bout proceeds as scheduled. Chavez Jr forfeits “$100K of his fight purse to Silva due to his two-pound weight overage,” reads the announcement sent out by the promotion.

Julio Cesar Chavez weigh-in | Chris Farina

Boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr tipped the scales 143 for his exhibition bout against Hector Camacho Jr, who was 160. The latter is the son of the man “J.C. Superstar” beat by unanimous decision in the “Chavez vs Camacho for WBO light welterweight title” bout in September 1992.

Among other Chavez vs Jr undercard bouts, middleweights Omar Chavez and Ramon Alvarez came in at 161.1 and 160, respectively for their ten-round encounter. Damian Sosa showed 153.4 for his 10-round WBO NABO super welterweight title fight against Abel Mina, who was 153.6. In addition, junior welterweight Kevin Torres was 138.4, while his opponent in an eight-round battle, that kicks off the PPV card, Jorge Luis Melendez came in at 137.8.

Get the full Chavez Jr vs Silva fight card and weigh-in results below.

Chavez Jr vs Silva weigh-in results

Main Card (Live on PPV)

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (184.4*) vs. Anderson Silva (182)

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr (143) vs. Hector Camacho Jr (160)

Omar Chavez (161.1) vs. Ramon Alvarez (160)

Damian Sosa (153.4) vs. Abel Mina (153.6)

Kevin Torres (138.4) vs. Jorge Luis Melendez (137.8)

Undercard (BeIN Sports)

Jesus Acosta (129.8) vs. Leonardo Padilla (129.2)

Cesar Gutierrez (140) vs. Oscar Mejia (137.8)

Mario Ramirez (128.6) vs. Pedro Castro (127.2)

Johan Alvarez (129.8) vs. Erick Hernandez (131.6)

Jose Vazquez (133.2) vs. Jonathan Perez (134.2)

Diego Torres (136) vs. Jose Pacheco (134.2)

Oscar Murguia (123.6) vs. Ricardo Badillo (122.2)

Gamilel Perez (142.8) vs. Ismael Moreno (148.4)

*Missed weight.