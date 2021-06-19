Oscar De La Hoya comeback date set against Vitor Belfort

Oscar De La Hoya will make his ring return on Saturday, September 11 in Las Vegas. The date has been made official today. “The Golden Boy” is set to face former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort in an exhibition match, that is featured on the TrillerVerz schedule.

“TrillerVerz is the first-ever festival bringing together the power of Verzuz and Fight Club into one massive weekend festival,” reads the announcement sent out by FITE TV. “The inaugural TrillerVerz will launch Friday, September 10 with a live Verzuz, followed by a full Saturday festival concert lineup with fight night entertainment produced by “So You Think You Can Dance” co-creator Nigel Lythgoe with the festival continuing on Sunday and Sunday Night.”

Over the course of his career Oscar De La Hoya, 48, (39-6, 30 KOs) won eleven world titles in six different weight classes, including the lineal championship in three divisions. He is also gold-medalist at 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

In his final pro fight in December 2008 “The Golden Boy” suffered the defeat via eighth-round RTD against Manny Pacquiao. Earlier in his career he defeated Julio Cesar Chavez, Hector Camacho, among others. He also went a full distance with Floyd Mayweather, but dropped a split decision.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort, 44, (MMA 26-14, 1 NC, boxing 1-0, 1 KOs) was expected to face “The Real Tarzann” Mike Holston on June 19 on the Lopez vs Kambosos card, that has been rescheduled for August 14.

In his final fight inside the UFC Octagon in May 2018 Belfort suffered the defeat by knockout in the second round against Lyoto Machida. Earlier in his career he defeated Michael Bisping, Rich Franklin, among others. “The Phenom” also had a pro-boxing fight back in April 2006, when he KO’d Josemario Neves in the first round.

Other bouts featured on the De La Hoya vs Belfort fight card, as well as the broadcast information, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.