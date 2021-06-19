UFC Vegas 29 results, The Korean Zombie vs Ige

UFC Vegas 29: Jung vs Ige features the twelve-fight card live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday June 19, which makes it Sunday June 20 in Australia.
In the main event Chan Sung Jung “The Korean Zombie” squares off against Dan Ige in a five-rounder at featherweight. In the co-main event Aleksei Oleinik goes up against Serghei Spivac at heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.
MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Vegas 29: Jung vs Ige live stream on ESPN+. The main card starts at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, following the preliminary card kicking off at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.
In Australia UFC Vegas 29: The Korean Zombie vs Ige is available on ESPN on Kayo. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 am AEST, following the undercard beginning at 6 am AEST.
UFC Vegas 29 fight card
Main Card
Chan Sung Jung “The Korean Zombie” vs. Dan Ige
Aleksei Oleinik vs. Serghei Spivac
Marlon Vera vs. Davey Grant
Julian Erosa vs. Seungwoo Choi
Wellington Turman vs. Bruno Silva
Matt Brown vs. Dhiego Lima
Preliminary Card
Aleska Camur vs. Nicolae Negumereanu
Virna Jandiroba vs. Kanako Murata
Khaos Williams vs. Matthew Semelsberger
Josh Parisian vs. Roque Martinez
Joaquim Silva vs. Ricky Glenn
Casey O’Neill vs. Lara Procopio