UFC Vegas 29 results, The Korean Zombie vs Ige

UFC Vegas 29: Jung vs Ige features the twelve-fight card live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday June 19, which makes it Sunday June 20 in Australia.

In the main event Chan Sung Jung “The Korean Zombie” squares off against Dan Ige in a five-rounder at featherweight. In the co-main event Aleksei Oleinik goes up against Serghei Spivac at heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Vegas 29: Jung vs Ige live stream on ESPN+. The main card starts at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, following the preliminary card kicking off at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

In Australia UFC Vegas 29: The Korean Zombie vs Ige is available on ESPN on Kayo. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 am AEST, following the undercard beginning at 6 am AEST.

Stay tuned with UFC Vegas 29 results below.

UFC Vegas 29 fight card

Main Card

Chan Sung Jung “The Korean Zombie” vs. Dan Ige

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Serghei Spivac

Marlon Vera vs. Davey Grant

Julian Erosa vs. Seungwoo Choi

Wellington Turman vs. Bruno Silva

Matt Brown vs. Dhiego Lima

Preliminary Card

Aleska Camur vs. Nicolae Negumereanu

Virna Jandiroba vs. Kanako Murata

Khaos Williams vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Josh Parisian vs. Roque Martinez

Joaquim Silva vs. Ricky Glenn

Casey O’Neill vs. Lara Procopio