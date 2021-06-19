Search
UFC Vegas 29 weigh-in results: Jung vs Ige, full card set

Parviz Iskenderov

“The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung, Dan Ige and the rest of fighters partaking in UFC Vegas 29 stepped on the scales to make it official. MMA event airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday June 19, which makes it Sunday June 20 in Australia.

Former featherweight title challenger Chan Sung Jung weighed-in at 146 for his main event bout against Dan Ige, who showed the same. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Heavyweights Aleksei Oleinik and Serghei Spivac came in at 228 and 242, respectively, for their co-main event bout. Get the full UFC Vegas 29 fight card and weigh-in results below.

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Vegas 29: Jung vs Ige live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the fight card is available on ESPN on Kayo. Get the event start time.

UFC Vegas 29 fight card

Main Card

“The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung (146) vs. Dan Ige (146)

Aleksei Oleinik (228) vs. Serghei Spivac (242)

Marlon Vera (136) vs. Davey Grant (135.5)

Julian Erosa (145.5) vs. Seungwoo Choi (146)

Wellington Turman (185.5) vs. Bruno Silva (186)

Matt Brown (170.5) vs. Dhiego Lima (171)

UFC Vegas 29 time, how to watch, US, Australia, Korean Zombie vs Ige, card

Preliminary Card

Aleksa Camur (204.5) vs. Nicolae Negumereanu (205.5)

Kanako Murata (114.5) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115)

Khaos Williams (169) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (170)

Josh Parisian (266) vs. Roque Martinez (249)

Joaquim Silva (154.5) vs. Ricky Glenn (156)

Casey O’Neill (125.5) vs. Lara Procopio (126)

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

