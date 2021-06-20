Jermall Charlo vs Juan Macias Montiel full fight video highlights

Jermall Charlo and Juan Macias Montiel squared off at Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday June 19, which made it Sunday June 20 in the UK and Australia. The world championship bout featured the defending WBC middleweight champion up against the challenger, headlining the PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime.

The pair went a full distance and produced fireworks. After twelve rounds of action the scores were: 118-109, 119-109, 120-108, all in favor of “The Future of Boxing.

With the Jermall Charlo remains undefeated and retains his title. He also updates his record to 32-0, 22 KOs.

Juan Macias Montiel drops to 22-5-2, 22 KOs.

You can watch Charlo vs Montiel full fight video highlights below.

Charlo vs Montiel full fight video highlights

Juan Macias Montiel walkout.

Introducing Jermall Charlo.

Round 1.

The action start early in Houston, with Charlo and Montiel landing combinations in RD1. #CharloMontiel #PBConShowtime pic.twitter.com/akHBcVm93O — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) June 20, 2021

Break.

Round 3.

Round 5.

Round 11.

Montiel making it tough for @FutureOfBoxing going into the 12th #CharloMontiel pic.twitter.com/cw96AflgUU — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 20, 2021

The winner.

Post-fight interview.

"He was a true warrior from the beginning." – @FutureOfBoxing on challenger Juan Montiel pic.twitter.com/Mjps9YdmvB — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 20, 2021

