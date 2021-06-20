Search
Jermall Charlo vs Juan Macias Montiel full fight video highlights

Jermall Charlo vs Juan Macias Montiel
Jermall Charlo delivers left uppercut in his WBC middleweight title defense against Juan Macias Montiel | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Charlo retains WBC middleweight title by decision against Montiel

Jermall Charlo and Juan Macias Montiel squared off at Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday June 19, which made it Sunday June 20 in the UK and Australia. The world championship bout featured the defending WBC middleweight champion up against the challenger, headlining the PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime.

The pair went a full distance and produced fireworks. After twelve rounds of action the scores were: 118-109, 119-109, 120-108, all in favor of “The Future of Boxing.

With the Jermall Charlo remains undefeated and retains his title. He also updates his record to 32-0, 22 KOs.

Juan Macias Montiel drops to 22-5-2, 22 KOs.

You can watch Charlo vs Montiel full fight video highlights below.

Charlo vs Montiel full fight video highlights

Juan Macias Montiel walkout.

Introducing Jermall Charlo.

Round 1.

Break.

Round 3.

Round 5.

Round 11.

The winner.

Post-fight interview.

Get the full Charlo vs Montiel fight results and updates.

