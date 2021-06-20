Charlo vs Montiel results, start time, how to watch, live stream, main event, undercard

Undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo and challenger Juan Macias Montiel square off in a 12-round bout at Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday June 19, which makes it Sunday June 20 in the UK and Australia. The contest headlined the PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime.

In the co-main event Isaac Cruz and Francisco Vargas do a ten-round battle at lightweight. Kicking off the telecast Angelo Leo meets Aaron Alameda in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight. The full Charlo vs Montiel undercard can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Jermall Charlo vs Juan Macias Montiel live stream on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, which makes it 2 am BST in the UK and 11 am AEST in Australia.

Stay tuned with Charlo vs Montiel live results and updates below.

Charlo vs Montiel results

Isaac Cruz def. Francisco Vargas by unanimous decision (97-92, 99-90, 100-89)

Angelo Leo def. Aaron Alameda by majority decision (98-92, 96-94, 95-95)

Charlo vs Montiel live updates

Big shots by Charlo in Round 5.

The main event features undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo up against challenger Juan Macias Montiel. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Here is Round 1.

The action start early in Houston, with Charlo and Montiel landing combinations in RD1. #CharloMontiel #PBConShowtime pic.twitter.com/akHBcVm93O — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) June 20, 2021

The fight goes the distance. Isaac Cruz secures a unanimous decision against Francisco Vargas, and updates his record to 22-1-1, 15 KOs.

Isaac Cruz scores a wide unanimous decision over Francisco Vargas #CruzVargas pic.twitter.com/KyPUUnxZay — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 20, 2021

Isaac Cruz drops Francisco Vargas in Round 10.

Climactic round 10 as Cruz sends Vargas to the canvas in the final minute #CruzVargas pic.twitter.com/6OI8CdoWxW — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 20, 2021

And here is a few shots from Cruz vs Vargas showdown.

Here is Leo’s post-fight interview.

The co-main event features Isaac Cruz up against Francisco Vargas in a ten-rounder at lightweight.

UP NEXT: Knockout artists Isaac Cruz and Francisco Vargas battle in a 10RD lightweight bout. These two carry KO power, so don't blink. Tune into #PBConShowtime NOW! #CruzVargas pic.twitter.com/zPP1fovYok — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) June 20, 2021

Angelo Leo takes the win against Aaron Alameda by majority decision after ten rounds.

Punch for punch, as Angelo Leo and Aaron Alameda trade shots. Check out the snippet and a few photos below.

Charlo vs Montiel fight card live on Showtime features three bouts in total. Kicking off the telecast Angelo Leo faces off Aaron Alameda in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight.

FIRST UP: We kick off the night with former super bantamweight champion @angeloxleo1 (20-1) looking to return to title contention against a fierce contender in @AaronAlameda1 (25-1). ??



Tune into #LeoAlameda now on @ShowtimeBoxing! #PBConShowtime #CharloMontiel pic.twitter.com/BiaxeTKKZo — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) June 20, 2021

Charlo vs Montiel fight card

Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macias Montiel, 12 rounds, middleweight – Charlo’s WBC middleweight title

Isaac Cruz vs. Francisco Vargas, 10 rounds, lightweight

Angelo Leo vs. Aaron Alameda, 10 rounds, super bantamweight