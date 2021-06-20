Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs Anderson Silva full fight video highlights

Former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and former UFC 185-pound titleholder Anderson Silva faced off inside the squared circle at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday June 19, which made it Sunday June 20 in the UK and Australia. The pair battled it out in the headliner of the “Tribute to the Kings” fight card live on pay-per-view.

The scheduled for eight rounds matchup went a full distance. In the end two judges scored the fight 77-75 in favor of Silva, while one judge gave the same to Chavez Jr. As a result “Spider” took the win by split decision.

Anderson Silva made his first appearance inside the boxing ring since August 2005. With the win he improves his pro boxing record to 2-0, 1 KOs.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr drops to 52-6-1-1, 34 KOs.

You can watch Chavez Jr vs Silva fight video highlights below.

Anderson Silva vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr fight video highlights

Anderson Silva ring walk.

Introducing Anderson Silva.

Anderson Silva taunting Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Silva lands uppercut.

.@SpiderAnderson landing a BEAUTIFUL uppercut in round 4 on Chavez Jr. How do you have it scored?#TributeToTheKings PPV: https://t.co/ZUiLgsTmuO pic.twitter.com/wWYQaIVPO7 — FITE (@FiteTV) June 20, 2021

The verdict.

Anderson Silva secures his first win in pro boxing since 2005 with a split decision against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr The scores are: 77-75, 77-75, 75-77 #ChavezJrSilva pic.twitter.com/BSeisLJYWs — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) June 20, 2021

Post-fight interview.

What a way to get an early start on the #FathersDay celebration. @SpiderAnderson winning against JCC Jr. with his Father, sons, and Big Nog, too!#TributetotheKings Order the replay: https://t.co/tVkvlcSxmp pic.twitter.com/tA4LU3IfQO — FITE (@FiteTV) June 20, 2021

Canelo and Silva post-fight.

.@Canelo mostrando su respeto por @SpiderAnderson ? después de su victoria ante Julio César Chávez Jr. (Vía @FiteTV) pic.twitter.com/uskl59pvvU — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) June 20, 2021

Get the full Chavez Jr vs Silva fight results and updates.