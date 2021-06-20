Search
Boxing

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs Anderson Silva full fight video highlights

Newswire

Silva takes split decision against Chavez Jr

Former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and former UFC 185-pound titleholder Anderson Silva faced off inside the squared circle at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday June 19, which made it Sunday June 20 in the UK and Australia. The pair battled it out in the headliner of the “Tribute to the Kings” fight card live on pay-per-view.

Advertisements

The scheduled for eight rounds matchup went a full distance. In the end two judges scored the fight 77-75 in favor of Silva, while one judge gave the same to Chavez Jr. As a result “Spider” took the win by split decision.

Anderson Silva made his first appearance inside the boxing ring since August 2005. With the win he improves his pro boxing record to 2-0, 1 KOs.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr drops to 52-6-1-1, 34 KOs.

You can watch Chavez Jr vs Silva fight video highlights below.

Anderson Silva vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr fight video highlights

Anderson Silva ring walk.

Advertisements

Introducing Anderson Silva.

Anderson Silva taunting Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Silva lands uppercut.

The verdict.

Post-fight interview.

Canelo and Silva post-fight.

Get the full Chavez Jr vs Silva fight results and updates.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097