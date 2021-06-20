Chavez Jr vs Silva results, live stream, time, PPV, fight card

Former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva square off in an eight-round boxing match at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday June 19, which makes it Sunday June 20 in the UK and Australia. The contest headlines the “Tribute to the Kings” fight card live on pay-per-view.

In the co-main event boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez meets Hector Camacho Jr in an exhibition match. The latter is the son of the man Chavez beat in September 1992 for WBO light welterweight title.

Also on the PPV card Omar Chavez faces Ramon Alvarez at middleweight, Damian Sosa and Abel Mina battle it out for WBO NABO super welterweight title, and Kevin Torres goes up against Jorge Luis Melendez at junior welterweight.

Fans can watch Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs Anderson Silva live stream on FITE. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, 2 am BST in the UK, and 11 am AEST in Australia.

Stay tuned with Chavez Jr vs Silva live results and updates below.

Chavez Jr vs Silva results

Ramon Alvarez def. Omar Chavez by unanimous decision

Damian Sosa def. Abel Mina by split decision: (94-96, 95-94, 96-94)

Jorge Luis Melendez def. Kevin Torres by unanimous decision (76-74, 77-75, 77-74)

Chavez Jr vs Silva live updates

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva inside the boxing ring for the first time since August 2015.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs Anderson Silva has now been made as the co-main event.

And here is Anderson Silva’s ring walk.

The co-main event features one of the legends of boxing, Julio Cesar Chavez, as he faces Hector Camacho Jr in an exhibition match.

Ramon Alvarez secures the win against Omar Chavez by unanimous decision after eight rounds.

Ramon Alvarez wins the rubber match with a unanimous decision over Omar Chavez!



Heading into the eighth and final round the scores are 69-64 in favor of Ramon Alvarez.

Omar Chavez vs Ramon Alvarez scores after Round 7 | Twitter/FiteTV

And here is the fight action from Round 5.

The last fight prior to the co-main event features Omar Chavez up against Ramon Alvarez in a ten-rounder at middleweight.

Canelo Alvarez has a future in coaching.

Damian Sosa takes a split decision against Abel Mina to lift WBO NABO super welterweight belt. After ten rounds the scores are: 94-96, 95-94, 96-94.

Up next is a 10-round WBO NABO super welterweight title fight between Damian Sosa and Abel Mina.

Julio Cesar Chavez is getting his hands wrap for the first outing in almost 16 years.

Canelo is in the house.

The first fight of the PPV action goes a full distance. Jorge Luis Melendez secures a unanimous decision against Kevin Torres. The scores are: 76-74, 77-75, 77-74.

Kicking off the action live on pay-per-view Kevin Torres faces Jorge Luis Melendez in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight.

Here is the arena – Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico, as the show goes live on PPV.

Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico | Twitter/FiteTV

Boxing great Julio Cesar Chavez, 58, will be making his appearance inside the squared circle for the first time since September 2005.

Ahead of the PPV lineup, here is a pre-show sneak peak.

Chavez Jr vs Silva card

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs. Anderson Silva, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr vs. Hector Camacho Jr (exhibition bout)

Omar Chavez vs. Ramon Alvarez, 10 rounds, middleweight

Damian Sosa vs. Abel Mina, 10 rounds, super welterweight – for WBO NABO super welterweight title

Kevin Torres vs. Jorge Luis Melendez, 8 rounds, junior welterweight