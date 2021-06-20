Korean Zombie vs Dan Ige full fight video highlights

Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie” and Dan Ige squared off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 29 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday June 19, which made it Sunday June 20 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured former 145-pound title challenger and ranked No.4 contender up against ranked No.8 competitor in a five-round featherweight battle.

The pair went a full distance. In the end two judges scored the fight 49-46, while one gave it 48-47, all in favor of Jung, who as a result secured the win by unanimous decision.

Check out The Korean Zombie vs Dan Ige fight video highlights below.

Chan Sung Jung vs Dan Ige full fight video highlights

Walk out.

Fight action.

Eric Nicksick: Look at me, bro. I believe in you, kid.

Dan Ige: I know I can do it.

Eric Nicksick: I know you can do it. You've got 10 f—ing minutes, man. Give me everything you f—ing got.@Eric_XCMMA and @Dynamitedan808 before Round 4 ? #UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/Jwe1iKo6Sx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 20, 2021

Prenden la máquina en busca de acabar la pelea! #UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/9cs9RjBmDh — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 20, 2021

Presionan con estrategia en el último round! #UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/SnhRF16vLR — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 20, 2021

The Korean Zombie buscando la sumisión hasta el último momento #UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/i0IVujPRIN — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 20, 2021

Five rounds in FULL.



?? @KoreanZombieMMA showing all the tools in his arsenal tonight! #UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/6d3UqkNReZ — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 20, 2021

Verdict.

Regresa a la victoria y de qué manera! @KoreanZombieMMA ?? derrota a Dan Ige por decisión unánime en la estelar! #UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/qCw9bF9uTY — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 20, 2021

Post-fight interview.

With the win Chan Sung Jung updates his record to 17-6. He also rebounds from the defeat suffered by unanimous decision in his previous bout against Brian Ortega in October 2020.

Dan Ige drops to 15-4. He won his previous bout by KO in Round 1 against Gavin Tucker in March 2021.

Get the full UFC Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs Ige fight results.