Korean Zombie vs Dan Ige full fight video highlights

Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie” and Dan Ige squared off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 29 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday June 19, which made it Sunday June 20 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured former 145-pound title challenger and ranked No.4 contender up against ranked No.8 competitor in a five-round featherweight battle.
The pair went a full distance. In the end two judges scored the fight 49-46, while one gave it 48-47, all in favor of Jung, who as a result secured the win by unanimous decision.
Check out The Korean Zombie vs Dan Ige fight video highlights below.
With the win Chan Sung Jung updates his record to 17-6. He also rebounds from the defeat suffered by unanimous decision in his previous bout against Brian Ortega in October 2020.
Dan Ige drops to 15-4. He won his previous bout by KO in Round 1 against Gavin Tucker in March 2021.
