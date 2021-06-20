Search
Naoya Inoue vs Michael Dasmarinas full fight video highlights

Newswire
Naoya Inoue knocks out Michael Dasmarinas
Naoya Inoue drops Michael Dasmarinas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Inoue KO's Dasmarinas in Round 3 to retain unified bantamweight titles

It was a fairly quick night in the office for “The Monster”, as Naoya Inoue dominated and stopped Michael Dasmarinas inside the early rounds. The pair squared in the main event of Top Rank Boxing fight card live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday June 19, which made it Sunday June 20 in the UK and Australia.

The world championship bout featured the defending WBA and IBF bantamweight champion up against the challenger in the scheduled for twelve rounds matchup. It was all over at 2 minutes and 45 seconds into the third round, when the referee waved the fight off, after Inoue dropped Dasmarinas multiple times with a series of massive shots to the body.

With the win Naoya Inoue retains his unified titles and remains undefeated. He updates his record to 21-0, 18 KOs.

Michael Dasmarinas drops to 30-3-1, 20 KOs. The defeat snaps his two-win streak.

You can watch Naoya Inoue vs Michael Dasmarinas full fight video highlights below.

Inoue vs Dasmarinas full fight video highlights

Naoya Inoue ring walk.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Get the full Inoue vs Dasmarinas fight results and updates.

