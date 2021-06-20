It was a fairly quick night in the office for “The Monster”, as Naoya Inoue dominated and stopped Michael Dasmarinas inside the early rounds. The pair squared in the main event of Top Rank Boxing fight card live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday June 19, which made it Sunday June 20 in the UK and Australia.

The world championship bout featured the defending WBA and IBF bantamweight champion up against the challenger in the scheduled for twelve rounds matchup. It was all over at 2 minutes and 45 seconds into the third round, when the referee waved the fight off, after Inoue dropped Dasmarinas multiple times with a series of massive shots to the body.

With the win Naoya Inoue retains his unified titles and remains undefeated. He updates his record to 21-0, 18 KOs.

Michael Dasmarinas drops to 30-3-1, 20 KOs. The defeat snaps his two-win streak.

You can watch Naoya Inoue vs Michael Dasmarinas full fight video highlights below.

Inoue vs Dasmarinas full fight video highlights

Naoya Inoue ring walk.

Round 1.

Inoue with the early knockdown and now he’s pouring on the pressure. #InoueDasmarinas pic.twitter.com/EZU23Ej64x — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 20, 2021

Round 2.

And the damage begins! 😖@naoyainoue_410 goes after the liver, Dasmarinas goes to the canvas. Ouchhhh.#InoueDasmarinas | LIVE NOW on ESPN pic.twitter.com/9GKMbngcMM — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 20, 2021

Round 3.

Liver … Liver … Game Over, #AndStill inside of 3 rounds. Try to not wince while watching this. @naoyainoue_410 is just on another level. 👹🇯🇵 #InoueDasmarinas pic.twitter.com/hIl1G9MQPo — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 20, 2021

