Inoue vs Dasmarinas live results, updates, photos and video

Unbeaten unified WBA and IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue and challenger Michael Dasmarinas square off on Saturday June 19, which makes it Sunday June 20 in Australia. The 12-round bout headlines the Top Rank Boxing fight card live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

In the co-main event Mikaela Mayer defends her WBO junior lightweight title in a ten-rounder against Erica Farias. Kicking off the main card Adam Lopez defends his NABF featherweight belt in a ten-rounder against Isaac Dogboe.

The full Inoue vs Dasmarinas undercard can be found below.

How to watch Naoya Inoue vs Michael Dasmarinas live stream

Boxing fans can watch Naoya Inoue vs Michael Dasmarinas live live stream on ESPN+ in the US, starting at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, and on FITE TV in Australia, starting at 12 pm AEST.

In other countries, including Japan and the Philippines, Inoue vs Dasmarinas live stream is available on FITE TV. The respective start time can be found on the event broadcast page.

Stay tuned with Inoue vs Dasmarinas results and live updates below.

Inoue vs Dasmarinas results

Isaac Dogboe def. Adam Lopez by majority decision (97-93, 95-95, 96-94)

Eric Puente def. Jose Antonio Meza (58-55, 57-56, 58-55)

Lindolfo Delgado def. Salvador Briceno unanimous decision (80-72, 79-73, 79-73)

Omar Rosario def. JJ Mariano by TKO (R4 at 2:13)

Inoue vs Dasmarinas live updates

Championship rounds of Mikaela Mayer’s WBO junior lightweight title defense against Erica Farias.

Heading to the championship rounds in championship fight No. 1 on the night …@MikaelaMayer1 & Erica Farias are THROWIN’#InoueDasmarinas | LIVE on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/IwDg193OR2 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 20, 2021

Almost half way through. Here is Round 5 of co-main event featuring Mayer up against Farias.

GOING THROUGH THE GEARS??@MikaelaMayer1 unloaded with both hands in the fifth??

@trboxing | Sky Sports Main Event & Action? pic.twitter.com/52VNcaZqnb — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) June 20, 2021

It’s time for co-main event. Mikaela Mayer defends her WBO junior lightweight title against Erica Farias. The women’s world championship bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

Isaac Dogboe takes the win against Adam Lopez by majority decision. After ten rounds the scores are: 97-93, 95-95, 96-94.

The co-main event goes the distance.

Lopez vs Dogboe trading shots.

Check out more action from Adam Lopez vs Isaac Dogboe showdown.

And here is another snap from Eric Puente’s battle against Jose Antonio Meza.

Eric Puente vs Jose Antonio Meza | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Unified bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue aka “The Monster” is getting his hands wrapped.

?PREPPING THE TOOLS OF WAR?



The Monster is getting ready in Vegas?@trboxing | Sky Sports Main Event & Action? pic.twitter.com/78RJ27bd9q — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) June 20, 2021

Kicking off the main card, Adam Lopez defends his NABF featherweight title against Isaac Dogboe.

Three rounds in, and the action so far in this one is EXACTLY what everyone expected. Brutal scrap brewing between @blunoselopez & @IsaacDogboe. ?#InoueDasmarinas | LIVE NOW on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/IzhF6LzeaB — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 20, 2021

Lindolfo Delgado comes out on top with a unanimous decision against Salvador Briceno. After eight rounds the scores are: 80-72, 79-73, 79-73.

Impressive TR debut is in the books. ?@lindolfodeel moves to 12-0 via Unanimous Decision (80-72, 79-73 x2). Next step up the 140 lb. ladder ? pic.twitter.com/tbeGiQq12I — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 20, 2021

Nonito Donaire who dethroned Nordine Oubaali a couple of weeks back is here to support his Filipino-fellow Michael Dasmarinas.

.@filipinoflash has arrived to take this one in from ringside. ?



For #InoueDonaire2 to come to fruition, @naoyainoue410 must handle the first step tonight.#InoueDasmarinas | LIVE on ESPN pic.twitter.com/49aEYm1Vz1 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 20, 2021

And here is a highlight from Lindolfo Delgado vs Salvador Briceno showdown.

.@Timbradleyjr is liking what he's seeing so far tonight from @lindolfodeel. ?#InoueDasmarinas | Undercard LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/XHd5u9VcpY — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 20, 2021

“The Monster” is in the house.

Former UFC super star Ronda Rousey supports Mikaela Mayer in her world title defense against Erica Farias.

And here is a couple of snaps from Eric Puente’s victory over Jose Antonio Meza. The fight hasn’t aired yet, though. Must be used a swing bout.

Eric Puente victorious over Jose Antonio Meza | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Eric Puente dominates Jose Antonio Meza | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Up next is an eight-round junior welterweight clash between Lindolfo Delgado and Salvador Briceno.

Lindolfo Delgado and Salvador Briceno at the weigh-ins | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

The first fight of the evening doesn’t go the full distance. Omar Rosario dominates and stops JJ Mariano in the fourth and final round.

Closing the show right to open up the night. ???@omarrosariopr turns up the heat early in Round 4 to finish JJ Mariano and move to 4-0, with a second straight KO. #InoueDasmarinas | Undercard LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/1lb33tT4lW — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 20, 2021

Rosario puts on a dominant performance in Round 2. JJ Mariano gets counted.

.@omarrosariopr is turning the power UP in Round 2 ?



He puts JJ Mariano down after a heavy series of shots landed.#InoueDasmarinas | Undercard LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/BFMy752mqk — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 20, 2021

The event kicks off with a four-round junior welterweight matchup between Omar Rosario and JJ Mariano.

#InoueDasmarinas ESPN+ undercard action begins at the top of the hour, with undefeated Puerto Rican 140-pound prospect @omarrosarioopr leading things off. ??? pic.twitter.com/0x4T6dW3dv — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 19, 2021

Two world title bouts headline the show. Naoya Inoue defends his unified WBA and IBF bantamweight titles against Michael Dasmarinas, and Mikaela Mayer defends her WBO junior lightweight title against Erica Farias.

Two great champions are on display tonight in what will be a fantastic show.@naoyainoue_410 is one of the world's pound-for-pound finest, and @MikaelaMayer1 is quickly becoming one of the same in women's boxing.



Our tripleheader starts on ESPN at 10pm ET. #InoueDasmarinas pic.twitter.com/OhLxoAHGtK — Bob Arum (@BobArum) June 19, 2021

Here is the bout sheet for the event. The three-fight championship card follows the three-fight undercard.

Inoue vs Dasmarinas bout sheet

Inoue vs Dasmarinas fight card

Main Card

Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Dasmarinas, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Inoue’s IBF and WBA bantamweight titles

Mikaela Mayer vs. Erica Farias, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – Mayer’s WBO female junior lightweight title

Adam Lopez vs. Isaac Dogboe, 10 rounds, featherweight – Lopez’s NABF featherweight title

Undercard

Eric Puente vs. Jose Antonio Meza, 6 rounds, lightweight

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Salvador Briceno, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Omar Rosario vs. JJ Mariano, 4 rounds, junior welterweight