Inoue vs Dasmarinas live results, updates, photos and video

Unbeaten unified WBA and IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue and challenger Michael Dasmarinas square off on Saturday June 19, which makes it Sunday June 20 in Australia. The 12-round bout headlines the Top Rank Boxing fight card live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
In the co-main event Mikaela Mayer defends her WBO junior lightweight title in a ten-rounder against Erica Farias. Kicking off the main card Adam Lopez defends his NABF featherweight belt in a ten-rounder against Isaac Dogboe.
The full Inoue vs Dasmarinas undercard can be found below.
How to watch Naoya Inoue vs Michael Dasmarinas live stream
Boxing fans can watch Naoya Inoue vs Michael Dasmarinas live live stream on ESPN+ in the US, starting at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, and on FITE TV in Australia, starting at 12 pm AEST.
In other countries, including Japan and the Philippines, Inoue vs Dasmarinas live stream is available on FITE TV. The respective start time can be found on the event broadcast page.
Stay tuned with Inoue vs Dasmarinas results and live updates below.
Inoue vs Dasmarinas results
- Isaac Dogboe def. Adam Lopez by majority decision (97-93, 95-95, 96-94)
- Eric Puente def. Jose Antonio Meza (58-55, 57-56, 58-55)
- Lindolfo Delgado def. Salvador Briceno unanimous decision (80-72, 79-73, 79-73)
- Omar Rosario def. JJ Mariano by TKO (R4 at 2:13)
Inoue vs Dasmarinas live updates
Championship rounds of Mikaela Mayer’s WBO junior lightweight title defense against Erica Farias.
Almost half way through. Here is Round 5 of co-main event featuring Mayer up against Farias.
It’s time for co-main event. Mikaela Mayer defends her WBO junior lightweight title against Erica Farias. The women’s world championship bout is scheduled for ten rounds.
Isaac Dogboe takes the win against Adam Lopez by majority decision. After ten rounds the scores are: 97-93, 95-95, 96-94.
The co-main event goes the distance.
Lopez vs Dogboe trading shots.
Check out more action from Adam Lopez vs Isaac Dogboe showdown.
And here is another snap from Eric Puente’s battle against Jose Antonio Meza.
Unified bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue aka “The Monster” is getting his hands wrapped.
Kicking off the main card, Adam Lopez defends his NABF featherweight title against Isaac Dogboe.
Lindolfo Delgado comes out on top with a unanimous decision against Salvador Briceno. After eight rounds the scores are: 80-72, 79-73, 79-73.
Nonito Donaire who dethroned Nordine Oubaali a couple of weeks back is here to support his Filipino-fellow Michael Dasmarinas.
And here is a highlight from Lindolfo Delgado vs Salvador Briceno showdown.
“The Monster” is in the house.
Former UFC super star Ronda Rousey supports Mikaela Mayer in her world title defense against Erica Farias.
And here is a couple of snaps from Eric Puente’s victory over Jose Antonio Meza. The fight hasn’t aired yet, though. Must be used a swing bout.
Up next is an eight-round junior welterweight clash between Lindolfo Delgado and Salvador Briceno.
The first fight of the evening doesn’t go the full distance. Omar Rosario dominates and stops JJ Mariano in the fourth and final round.
Rosario puts on a dominant performance in Round 2. JJ Mariano gets counted.
The event kicks off with a four-round junior welterweight matchup between Omar Rosario and JJ Mariano.
Two world title bouts headline the show. Naoya Inoue defends his unified WBA and IBF bantamweight titles against Michael Dasmarinas, and Mikaela Mayer defends her WBO junior lightweight title against Erica Farias.
Here is the bout sheet for the event. The three-fight championship card follows the three-fight undercard.
Inoue vs Dasmarinas fight card
Main Card
Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Dasmarinas, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Inoue’s IBF and WBA bantamweight titles
Mikaela Mayer vs. Erica Farias, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – Mayer’s WBO female junior lightweight title
Adam Lopez vs. Isaac Dogboe, 10 rounds, featherweight – Lopez’s NABF featherweight title
Undercard
Eric Puente vs. Jose Antonio Meza, 6 rounds, lightweight
Lindolfo Delgado vs. Salvador Briceno, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
Omar Rosario vs. JJ Mariano, 4 rounds, junior welterweight