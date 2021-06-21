Davis vs Barrios date, time, tickets, location, PPV cost, card

Unbeaten four-time two-division champion Gervonta Davis looks to claim world title in the third class, as he challenges undefeated WBA super lightweight champion Mario Barrios. The pair squares off in the main event of Showtime PPV fight card live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA on Saturday June 26, which makes it Sunday June 27 in the UK and Australia.

In the co-main event Erickson Lubin goes up against Jeison Rosario in WBC super welterweight title eliminator. Also on the card, Batyr Akhmedov faces off Argenis Mendez in WBA super lightweight title eliminator. In addition, Julian Williams battles it out against Brian Mendoza at super welterweight.

Davis vs Barrios tickets

Davis vs Barrios tickets are on sale, and can be purchased through Vivid Seats. The event takes place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. The fight date is Saturday, June 26.

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Mario Barrios live stream

Boxing fans can watch Gervonta Davis vs Mario Barrios live on pay-per-view on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The PPV cost is $74.99.

Davis vs Barrrios

The Davis vs Barrios PPV card comprises four bouts. The lineup looks as the following:

Gervonta Davis vs. Mario Barrios, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Barrios’ WBA super lightweight title

Erickson Lubin vs. Jeison Rosario, 12 rounds, junior middleweight – WBC super welterweight title eliminator

Julian Williams vs. Brian Mendoza, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Batyr Akhmedov vs. Argenis Mendez, 12 rounds, super lightweight – WBA super lightweight title eliminator