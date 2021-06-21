Lomachenko vs Nakatani tickets, live stream, fight card

Former three-weight world champion Vasyl Lomachenko takes on Masayoshi Nakatani at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, June 26. The pair squares off in a twelve-round lightweight bout, headlining the Top Rank Boxing fight card.

Advertisements

Future Hall of Famer Vasyl Lomachenko (14-2, 10 KOs) from Ukraine was last in action in October 2020, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Teofimo Lopez and lost unified WBA and WBO titles. Prior to that two-time Olympic gold medalist was riding the 13-win streak, including the victories against Luke Campbell, Jose Pedraza, Jorge Linares, among others.

Masayoshi Nakatani (19-1, 13 KOs) from Japan won his previous bout in December 2020 via ninth-round TKO against Felix Verdejo. With the win he rebounded from the defeat suffered by unanimous decision against Lopez, which snapped his 12-win streak.

Lomachenko vs Nakatani tickets

Lomachenko vs Nakatani tickets are on sale, and can be purchased through Vivid Seats. The event takes place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The fight date is Saturday, June 26.

Vasyl Lomachenko vs Masayoshi Nakatani live stream

Boxing fans can watch Vasyl Lomachenko vs Masayoshi Nakatani live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 26 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Lomachenko vs Nakatani fight card

In the co-main event Rob Brant faces off Janibek Alimkhanuly. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at middleweight.

Representative of the country-host, Brant (26-2, 18 KOs) is a former WBA ‘Regular’ middleweight champion. He is coming off the win via fifth-round RTD against Vitalii Kopylenka.

Undefeated Alimkhanuly (9-0, 7 KOs) from Kazakhstan won his previous bout by knockout in the second round against Gonzala Coria. With the win he retained his WBO Global middleweight title.

The rest of Lomachenko vs Nakatani undercard is expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup looks as the following:

Vasyl Lomachenko vs Masayoshi Nakatani, 12 rounds, lightweight

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Rob Brant, 10 rounds, middleweight