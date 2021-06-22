Bellator 261 fight card, Johnson vs Moldavsky, start time, how to watch, tickets

Bellator 261: Johnson vs Moldavsky airs live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, June 25. MMA event features eleven bouts in total with an interim heavyweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

Topping up the fight-bill, No. 1 and No. 3 ranked heavyweight contenders, Timothy Johnson (15-6) and Valentin Moldavsky (10-1) square off in a five-round matchup. The pair battles it out for an interim title, while the reining champion in the division, Ryan Bader continues his pursuit of re-claiming the light heavyweight title in the on-going Bellator LHW world Grand Prix.

In the co-main event Liz Carmouche (15-7) and Kana Watanabe (10-0-1) do women’s MMA battle at flyweight. The full Bellator 261 fight card can be found below.

Bellator 261 tickets

Bellator 261: Johnson vs Moldavsky tickets are on sale, and can be purchased through Vivid Seats. The event takes place Mohegan Sun Arena – 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd, Uncasville, CT 06382, United States. The fight date is Friday, June 25.

How to watch Bellator 261: Johnson vs Moldavsky

MMA fans can watch Johnson vs Moldavsky live stream on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for Friday, June 25 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The preliminary card live stream is available on Bellator MMA and Showtime Sports channels on YouTube and on Pluto TV. MMA action begins at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

Bellator 261 fight card

The five-fight Bellator 261 main card follows the undercard, comprising six matchups. The full lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Timothy Johnson vs. Valentin Moldavsky – interim heavyweight title

Liz Carmouche vs. Kana Watanabe

Daniel Weichel vs. Keoni Diggs

Myles Jury vs. Sidney Outlaw

Christian Edwards vs. Simon Biyong

Preliminary Card

Lena Ovchynnikova vs. Kyra Batara

Soren Bak vs. Bobby Lee

Isaiah Hokit vs. Corey Samuels

Jaylon Bates vs. Cody Matthews

Taylor Johnson vs. Lance Wright

John Macapa vs. John de Jesus