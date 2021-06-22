Morrell vs Cazares undercard: Leon Lawson faces Nathaniel Gallimore, plus more

David Morrell defends his WBA super middleweight title against Mario Cazares square off on Sunday, June 27 headlining the PBC boxing fight card live from The Armory in Minneapolis. The undercard lineup has been announced today, featuring unbeaten super welterweight prospect Leon Lawson, as he takes on Nathaniel Gallimore, among other bouts.

Boxing fans can watch Morrell vs Cazares main card live on FOX starting at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The undercard, headlined by Lawson vs Gallimore, airs live stream on FS1 starting at 6 pm PT / 3 pm PT.

Among other newly-announced bouts Atif Oberlton takes on Jasper McCargo in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight, and Travon Marshall faces Ruben Torres in a four-rounder at super welterweight.

Leon Lawson faces Nathaniel Gallimore headlining Morrell vs Cazares undercard

A towering six-foot, five-inch super welterweight, Lawson (14-0, 7 KOs) will face the toughest test of his young career against Gallimore. The 21-year-old most recently knocked out Ramal Amanov in the fourth-round of their February showdown, making it three-straight knockout victories for Lawson. A native of Flint, Michigan, Lawson is the cousin of two-time champion Anthony Dirrell and longtime contender Andre Dirrell. He will be making his third career appearance at The Armory in Minneapolis, after scoring victories there in 2018 and 2019.

Gallimore (21-5-1, 17 KOs) has made a name for himself challenging the best fighters at 154-pounds and using his power and skill to present stiff competition. The 33-year-old owns a stoppage victory over former unified champion Jeison Rosario, and has also faced former unified champion Julian Williams, former champion Patrick Teixeira, and top contenders Erickson Lubin and Sebastian Fundora. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Gallimore has fought out of Chicago as a pro.

Atif Oberlton takes on Jasper McCargo

Oberlton (1-0, 1 KO) made his pro debut in January as the 22-year-old stopped Nathan Sharp in the third round, before most recently knocking out Larry Pryor in May. Representing the fighter-rich city of Philadelphia, Oberlton won the 2018 and 2016 National Golden Gloves tournaments and reached the finals of the 2018 U.S. National Championships prior to turning pro.

He will be taking on the Monterey, California native McCargo (4-1-2, 2 KOs), who most recently fought to a majority draw against Josh Hernandez in February of 2020. The 34-year-old turned pro in 2016 and was unbeaten in his first four bouts.

Travon Marshall meets Ruben Torres

The 20-year-old Marshall (1-0, 1 KO) turned pro on April 20 after an impressive amateur career, and delivered a quick first-round knockout of Christian Marron on FS1. Marshall was born in Landover, Maryland and now resides in Capitol Heights, Maryland as he prepares to take on the 30-year-old Torres (4-1, 1 KO).

A native of Sacramento, California, Torres won a unanimous decision over Donnis Reed in February 2020 in his last outing.

In non-televised undercard attractions, a pair of Twin Cities natives will step into the ring in separate showdowns as Minneapolis fan-favorite VeShawn Owens (11-2, 10 KOs) fights at The Armory for the fourth-time in a six-round super lightweight contest, while St. Paul’s Joe James (8-0, 5 KOs) puts his undefeated record on the line in a six-round welterweight attraction. Plus, 19-year-old prospect Angel Chavez (3-0, 3 KOs) will make his U.S. debut in a four-round non-televised attraction.

In the Morrell vs Cazares co-feature Efetobor Apochi goes up against fellow-unbeaten cruiserweight Brandon Glanton. Kicking off boxing action live on FOX, Omar Juarez battles All Rivera at super lightweight. The current fight card looks as the following:

Morrell vs Cazares fight card

David Morrell vs. Mario Abel Cazares, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA super middleweight title

Efetobor Apochi vs. Brandon Glanton, 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Omar Juarez vs. All Rivera, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Morrell vs Cazares undercard

Leon Lawson vs. Nathaniel Gallimore, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Atif Oberlton vs. Jasper McCargo, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Travon Marshall vs. Ruben Torres, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Non-televised

VeShawn Owens vs. TBA, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Joe James vs. TBA, 6 rounds, welterweight

Angel Chavez vs. TBA, 4 rounds