Pierce O’Leary vs Jan Marsalek joins MTK Fight Night on June 25

Pierce O’Leary is promising his best performance to date when he goes up against knockout artist Jan Marsalek at MTK Fight Night live from the University of Bolton Stadium on Friday, June 25.

Marsalek (8-3, 7 KOs) is known for his big power, famously dropping Kelvin Davis in the final round of their bout on the Canelo vs. Billy Joe Saunders undercard last month, whilst also holding wins over Fatih Duebues and Christian Schemrbi.

It means that O’Leary (6-0, 2 KOs) is set for the toughest test of his career so far, but the unbeaten Dublin sensation is relishing the challenge.

O’Leary said: “I’m so excited to be getting back out again. I’ve been living away from family and my nine-month-old daughter for the past three months to keep learning and developing into the pro ranks with my coach.

“I don’t know much about my opponent other then he’s got eight wins and seven of those by knockout, but for me nothing changes. I’m just going out looking to put on my best performance to date. If I do that, it will be a really tough night for him and I possibly could get the stoppage.

“It has been great to keep the momentum going during the pandemic, but camps have been a lot longer with this circumstances as it’s hard to nail down a specific date, but June 25 has been nailed down a while now so I’m buzzing to return.

“Camp has been good. I’ve been giving it 120% and been fully focused on my training, plus I’ve been getting top sparring from highly ranked contenders and working solid in my strength and conditioning too.

“Jordan Reynolds has joined our gym too and is a fantastic talent and a true character. His buzz in the gym is phenomenal and it looks like he has gelled in really well with the coach & boys. Us being on the same show is nice because it means it’s business for us two and we’ll both get the win.

“I’m really happy for fans being back too, it’s been a long time coming and I can’t wait to hear the crowd roar. Hopefully we can get some more of my fans back in soon after the pandemic eases a lot more too.

“Once I get the victory here I’m looking to step the rounds up after this one and keep ranking up the wins, while still learning the trade to the fullest.”

In the main event Jay Harris takes on Ricardo Sandoval in a final eliminator for the IBF flyweight title. In the co-main event Paul Butler meets Joseph Agbeko for the vacant WBO International bantamweight title. Get the full fight card.