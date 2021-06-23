Davis vs Barrios Media Workout live stream video

Undefeated four-time two-weight world champion Gervonta Davis goes up against unbeaten WBA super lightweight champion Mario Barrios at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, June 26 (get tickets). The pair headlines the PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime PPV.

Media Workout takes place at College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday, June 23. The event is featured on the Fight Week schedule of events open to the public. The start time is scheduled for 6:30 pm ET. Live stream video is available up top.

Alongside Davis and Barrios, also partaking in Media Workout other fighters featured on the card, such as Argenis Mendez, Jeison Rosario, Batyr Akhmedov, and Erickson Lubin.

Get the full Davis vs Barrios lineup.