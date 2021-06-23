Davis vs Barrios undercard: Carlos Adames faces Alexis Salazar, plus more

Four-time champion Gervonta Davis challenges WBA super lightweight champion Mario Barrios at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, June 26. The pair battles it out in the headliner of PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime PPV. The undercard lineup suffered a change, as well as received a number of non-televised matchups.

Super welterweight contender Carlos Adames will take on Mexico’s Alexis Salazar in a 10-round showdown on the Showtime PPV undercard. The contest replaces the previously scheduled Julian Williams vs. Brian Mendoza fight, after Williams was forced to withdraw because of an elbow injury.

Davis vs Barrios tickets and live stream PPV

Davis vs Barrios tickets are on sale, and can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans can watch Gervonta Davis vs Mario Barrios live stream on pay-per-view on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Carlos Adames faces Alexis Salaza in a ten-rounder at super welterweight

A native of Comendador, Dominican Republic, Adames (19-1, 15 KOs) fights out of New York City as he seeks to earn a second shot at a world championship. The 27-year-old defeated a slew of contenders on his way to a 2019 title shot that he lost by narrow decision to Patrick Teixeira. Adames defeated former champion Carlos Molina, and contenders Frank Galarza, Joshua Conley and Alejandro Barrera to earn that opportunity at a title.

The 25-year-old Salazar (23-3, 9 KOs) rides a 15-fight winning streak into this matchup. Most recently, Salazar earned a unanimous decision over Ruben Barajas in their December 2020 clash. Originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico and now fighting out of Norwalk, Calif., Salazar will fight in the U.S. for the sixth time Saturday night. His previous stateside outing saw him dominate Abraham Cordero to earn a unanimous decision in May 2019.

In Davis vs Barrios non-televised undercard action

The non-televised undercard will feature Cuban contender Leduan Barthelemy (16-1-1, 8 KOs) meeting unbeaten Viktor Slavinsky (12-0-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight fight. As well, former title challenger Andres Gutierrez (38-2-1, 25 KOs) meets a to be determined opponent in an eight-round super lightweight attraction.

Unbeaten prospect Dalton Brodie (1-0, 1 KO) competes in a four-round super middleweight duel against fellow-unbeaten Trever Bradshaw (1-0). In addition, undefeated Washington, D.C. born prospect Stacey Selby (2-0, 2 KOs) enters the ring in a four-round super lightweight bout.

The current Davis vs Barrios fight card can be found below.

Davis vs Barrios fight card

Main Card (Showtime PPV)

Gervonta Davis vs. Mario Barrios, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Barrios’ WBA super lightweight title

Erickson Lubin vs. Jeison Rosario, 12 rounds, junior middleweight – WBC super welterweight title eliminator

Carlos Adames vs. Alexis Salazar, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Batyr Akhmedov vs. Argenis Mendez, 12 rounds, super lightweight – WBA super lightweight title eliminator

Undercard (non-televised)

Leduan Barthelemy vs. Viktor Slavinsky, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Andres Gutierrez vs. TBA, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Dalton Bodie vs. Trever Bradshaw, 4 rounds, super middleweight

Stacey Selby vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super lightweight