Lomachenko vs Nakatani undercard: Giovani Santillan faces Cecil McCalla, plus more

Former three-division world champion and future hall of famer Vasyl Lomachenko faces Masayoshi Nakatani at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, June 26. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds lightweight bout headlining the Top Rank Boxing fight card live on ESPN+. The cull lineup has been announced today, which includes Giovani Santillan making his ring return against Cecil McCalla.

After a close call in his last fight, Giovani Santillan is set to add to his name to the ranks of the top welterweight contenders. Santillan will return from a yearlong layoff to fight seasoned pro Cecil McCalla.

Lomachenko vs Nakatani tickets and live stream

Lomachenko vs Nakatani tickets are on sale, and can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans can watch the entire Lomachenko vs Nakatani fight card live stream on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The undercard kicks off at 7:15 pm ET / 4:15 pm PT.

Giovani Santillan meets Cecil McCalla in a ten-rounder at welterweight

The San Diego-born Santillan (26-0, 15 KOs) developed his craft on the Southern California club show circuit, and the 29-year-old is now a welterweight contender closing in on a world title opportunity. He last fought on June 16, 2020, escaping via majority decision over former lightweight world champion Antonio DeMarco in a pitched two-way battle.

It represented the closest call of the southpaw’s career, and he hopes to put forth a more dominating effort against McCalla (23-4, 10 KOs), a 13-year pro who has never been stopped in the paid ranks. McCalla, from Maryland, has won two straight bouts since a decision defeat to Madiyar Ashkeyev.

In other Lomachenko vs Nakatani undercard action

Heavyweight knockout artist Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (7-0-1, 7 KOs), a 2016 Italian Olympian, makes his return against Marlon Williams (6-1, 3 KOs) in a bout scheduled for four rounds. Vianello hopes to bounce back from last October’s draw to Bubble fan-favorite Kingsley Ibeh.

Bantamweight puncher Robert “Biggie” Rodriguez (9-0-1, 5 KOs), who shined with a pair of devastating knockouts last year inside the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble, will fight Mexican veteran Luis Fernando Saavedra (8-6, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder. Saavedra last fought in February 2019, when he bested the previously undefeated Mario Hernandez over eight rounds.

One of Japan’s most promising young fighters, Subaru Murata, will make his professional debut in a four-round junior featherweight tilt against Keven Monroy (1-1, 1 KO). Murata had a reported 68-12 amateur record and defeated the likes of undefeated bantamweight contender Lee McGregor.

Flashy bantamweight prospect Floyd “Cashflow” Diaz (1-0), who turned pro in February, returns against fellow unbeaten Jaime Jasso (2-0) in a four-rounder. Diaz, from Las Vegas, was mentored by Floyd Mayweather Jr. as an amateur and is managed by James Prince.

Lomachenko vs Nakatani fight card

The full Lomachenko vs Nakatani lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Vasyl Lomachenko vs Masayoshi Nakatani, 12 rounds, lightweight

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Rob Brant, 10 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

Giovani Santillan vs. Cecil McCalla, 10 rounds, welterweight

Guido Vianello vs. Marlon Williams, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Robert Rodriguez vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra, 6 rounds, bantamweight

Subaru Murata vs. Keven Monroy, 4 rounds, junior featherweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Jaime Jasso (2-0), 4 rounds, bantamweight