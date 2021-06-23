Tugstsogt Nyambayar replaces Yuriorkis Gamboa in Chris Colbert fight on July 3

Undefeated Chris Colbert received a new opponent for his interim WBA super featherweight title defense on July 3 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. “Primetime” now faces Tugstsogt Nyambayar, who steps in, replacing Yuriorkis Gamboa. The latter was forced to withdraw due to injury suffered at training. The pair battles it out in the main event of PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime.

In the co-main event Michel Rivera and Jon Fernandez square off in WBA lightweight title eliminator. Kicking off the telecast, Richardson Hitchins and Darwin Price do a ten-round battle at super lightweight.

Colbert vs Nyambayar tickets and live stream

Colbert vs Nyambayar tickets are on sale, and can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Other fans can watch the event live stream on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

“This lineup on July 3 features highly-touted rising stars in tough matchups against opponents looking to make statements of their own,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Chris Colbert has been impressive fight after fight, and he will have a big test against the always-tough Tugstsogt Nyambayar. Also facing perhaps the toughest test of his career, Michel Rivera will enter the ring in an exciting matchup against contender Jon Fernandez. This is a card that is lined up to deliver drama all night long.”

Unbeaten interim WBA super featherweight champion Chris Colbert takes on Tugstsogt Nyambayar

Representing his native Brooklyn, N.Y., Colbert (15-0, 6 KOs) has quickly shot up the 130-pound rankings, taking on high-level competition in his first 15 pro fights. Already established as a fighter with dazzling boxing skills, Colbert showcased his ability to fight toe-to-toe in his last outing, as he stopped hard-hitting Jaime Arboleda in round 11 of their December 2020 clash. The 24-year-old turned pro in 2015 and beat three unbeaten fighters in his first eight contests. Prior to the Arboleda fight, Colbert scored a highlight-reel first round knockout against Miguel Beltran Jr. in September 2019 and a dominant 12-round decision victory over former champion Jezreel Corrales in January 2020.

“I’m very excited to be back in the ring on July 4 weekend,” said Colbert. “I get to set off my fireworks on SHOWTIME the night before. We’re taking this one to Dignity Health Sports Park in California, but I know I’ll have my New York family behind me. This is just another day, another dollar. I have a job to do, and that’s to get the win by any means necessary, but I’m looking to dominate. I expect Nyambayar to bring his A-game though because he knows he’ll be in there with a monster. I may not be the biggest puncher in the world, but I know how to finish a guy and get him out of there, and on July 3 that’s exactly what I’ll be looking to do.”

The 28-year-old Nyambayar (12-1, 9 KOs) won a silver medal representing his native Mongolia in the 2012 Olympics and now lives in Southern California, where he’s trained by John Pullman. Nyambayar ascended the featherweight rankings after his extensive amateur career with victories over then unbeaten Harmonito Dela Torre and former interim champion Oscar Escandon. He earned his first world title shot when he defeated former champion Claudio Marrero in January 2019, before dropping his championship bout against long-reigning WBC Featherweight Champion Gary Russell Jr. in February 2020. Ahead of his super featherweight debut on July 3, the WBC’s second-ranked featherweight Nyambayar most recently handed Cobia Breedy his first loss by scoring two knockdowns and eventually earning the decision in September 2020.

“When I got the call about this fight, I jumped at the opportunity,” said Nyambayar. “I can’t wait to compete. I was born for fights like this. I’m going to leave it all in the ring and give the fans a great show on July 3.”

Michel Rivera meets Jon Fernandez in WBA lightweight title eliminator

Born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and now fighting out of Miami, Rivera (20-0, 13 KOs) burst onto the scene in 2019 making his U.S. debut with a victory over Juan Rene Tellez. The 23-year-old continued his ascent in 2020, adding a stoppage win against Fidel Maldonado Jr. and a unanimous decision triumph against lightweight contender LaDarius Miller. Most recently, Rivera stepped back into the ring to knock out Anthony Mercado in February of this year.

“I can’t wait to be showcasing my skills once again on July 3,” said Rivera. “Fernandez will be bringing his A-game and that’s exactly what I want. My coach Herman Caicedo and I have been zeroing in on the best approach to this fight and I’m excited to execute it. Jon is a rough and tough fighter and probably the best fighter I’ve faced to this point and I’m looking forward to the challenge. I know that I will be fighting for a world title soon, so I’m just staying focused and disciplined until that time comes.”

The 25-year-old Fernandez (21-1, 18 KOs) enters this bout on a five-fight winning streak following his only career blemish, a decision loss to O’Shaquie Foster in 2018 on ShoBox: The New Generation. A native of Bilbao, Spain, Fernandez will fight in the U.S. for the fourth time on July 3. Fernandez has been mentored by boxing great Sergio Martinez and will look to put himself back in position for a world title against Rivera. In his last fight, Fernandez knocked out Aristides Perez in the first-round of their February 2020 clash.

“The fans are going to enjoy this fight with Rivera very much,” said Fernandez. “Both of us are going to give our all in the ring for the opportunity to become a champion. This is the kind of fight that boxing is all about. Our division is full of great fighters, so you need to fight the best to be the best. My training is going very well and I believe that at this moment, I am in the prime of my career.”

Richardson Hitchins faces Darwin Price at super lightweight

A native of Brooklyn, Hitchins (12-0, 5 KOs) turned pro in 2017 after representing Haiti at the 2016 Olympics. The 23-year-old has flashed impressive skills as he’s amassed an unbeaten record in the pro ranks, which is the product of an extensive amateur career. In his last outing, Hitchins scored a career-best victory, as he earned a decision over former world champion Argenis Mendez. Hitchins has increased his competition in winning 10-round decisions in his last three fights.

“After my last fight in December, I got right back in the ring and have been training and tweaking things to help me really get to that star level,” said Hitchins. “I’ve always had the tools, but people are just now recognizing my talents. Each opponent has brought something different out of me, and I plan to keep rising to the occasion and putting on a show for the fans.”

Price (17-1, 10 KOs) returned to the ring in April to knock out Saul Corral in the fifth round. His previous outing had come in December 2019 when he suffered a knee injury that forced him to take a TKO loss against Malik Hawkins in a fight Price led on the scorecards. Originally from St. Louis and now fighting out of Houston, Price was a standout track and field runner at Grambling State University before turning pro and winning his first 16 fights.

“Every dream has a process and a price tag,” said Price. “Those who embrace the process and pay the price, live the dream. Those who don’t, just dream. I can’t wait to get back in the ring on July 3 and put on a great performance.”

