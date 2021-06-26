Bellator 261 results: Johnson vs Moldavsky

Bellator 261: Johnson vs Moldavsky airs live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, June 25. MMA event features a series of bouts with an interim heavyweight title contested on the top of the fight-bill.

Heavyweights Timothy Johnson and Valentin Moldavsky contest for the interim belt in the scheduled for five-rounds matchup. Liz Carmouche and Kana Watanabe square off in the women’s flyweight battle serving as the co-main event. The full lineup can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 261: Johnson vs Moldavsky main card live on Showtime. The undercard live stream is available on YouTube.

Bellator 261 results

Main Card

Valentin Moldavsky def. Timothy Johnson by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46) – wins interim heavyweight title

Liz Carmouche def. Kana Watanabe by TKO (punches, R1 at 0:35)

Sidney Outlaw def. Myles Jury by submission (rear-naked choke, R3 at 4:44)

Daniel Weichel def. Keoni Diggs by split decision 29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Christian Edwards def. Simon Biyong by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card

John de Jesus def. John Macapa by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Taylor Johnson def. Lance Wright by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 2:58)

Jaylon Bates def. Cody Matthews by submission (armbar, R2 at 4:04)

Corey Samuels def. Isaiah Hokit by KO (punches, R1 at 0:10)

Soren Bak def. Bobby Lee by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27)