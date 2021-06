In the marquee matchup of the PFL 6 twelve-fight event and final women’s lightweight contest of the Regular Season on June 26, Kayla Harrison put on a dominant display, submitting Cindy Dandois with an arm bar just four minutes and forty four seconds into the first round. Check out some of the best fight action photos below.

