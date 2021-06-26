Watch UFC 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream

MMA

Fedor Emelianenko headlines Bellator Moscow in October

Parviz Iskenderov
Fedor Emelianenko
Fedor Emelianenko dominates in his bout against Quinton Jackson | Bellator MMA

Russian MMA great Fedor Emelianenko (39-6, 1 NC) is set to return in the headliner of Bellator Moscow at VTB Arena on October 23. The outing marks the first time in five years “The Last Emperor” competes in his home country.

Emelianenko, PRIDE FC heavyweight champion and four-time combat sambo world champion, was last in action in December 2019, when he stopped Quinton “Rampage” Jackson with one-punch walk-off KO.

The event details, Showtime telecast, as well as the name of fighter facing off Emelianenko and other matchups, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.





