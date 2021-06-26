Gegard Mousasi defends against John Salter at Bellator 264

Two-time and current middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi is set to defend his 185-pound belt against challenger John Salter in the headliner of Bellator 264. MMA event airs live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, August 13.

Gegard Mousasi (47-7-2) was last in action in October 2020 when he scored a unanimous decision against Douglas Lima and to regain the title. In September 2019 he took a split decision against Lyoto Machida and rebounded from the defeat suffered by majority decision against Rafael Lovato Jr, which costed him the belt in June the same year.

No. 1-ranked contender John Salter (18-4) is riding the three-win streak. He last fought in August 2020 taking the win via third-round submission against Andrew Kapel. Before that he secured a unanimous decision against Costello van Steenis and submitted Chidi Njokuani in Round 1.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 264: Mousasi vs Salter live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Bellator 264 tickets go on sale on Thursday, July 1 via Ticketmaster.com. Pre-sale starts on Wednesday, June 30.

The co-main event and other bouts featured on the Bellator 264 fight card are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.