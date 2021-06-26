Watch UFC 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Gervonta Davis vs Mario Barrios weigh-in results

Gervonta Davis weigh-in
Gervonta Davis weigh-in | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Four-time world champion Gervonta Davis takes on defending WBA super lightweight titleholder Mario Barrios at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA on Saturday June 26, which makes it Sunday June 27 in the UK and Australia. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds matchup headlining the PPV fight card live on Showtime in the US and FITE TV internationally.

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official. Two-division champion Gervonta Davis came in at 139.75. His opponent Mario Barrios weighed-in at 139.5 for his WBA super lightweight title defense.

Erickson Lubin and Jeison Rosario showed 153.5 and 154, respectively, for their 12-round WBC super welterweight title eliminator. The full Davis vs Barrios card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Davis vs Barrios tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats. The PPV fight card airs live on Showtime in the US starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. In other countries including the UK, Germany and Holland (some excluded), the fight live stream is available on FITE TV. The respective start time can be found on the event broadcast page.

Davis vs Barrios fight card

Main Card (Showtime PPV)

Gervonta Davis (139.75) vs. Mario Barrios (139.5), 12 rounds, super lightweight – Barrios’ WBA super lightweight title

Erickson Lubin (153.5) vs. Jeison Rosario (154), 12 rounds, junior middleweight – WBC super welterweight title eliminator

Carlos Adames (157) vs. Alexis Salazar (157), 10 rounds, super welterweight

Batyr Akhmedov (139.5) vs. Argenis Mendez (139.5), 12 rounds, super lightweight – WBA super lightweight title eliminator

Davis vs Barrios date, time, tickets, location, PPV cost, card

Undercard (non-televised)

Leduan Barthelemy (129.5) vs. Viktor Slavinsky (130), 8 rounds, super featherweight

Andres Gutierrez (144) vs. Angel Hernandez (145.5), 8 rounds, super lightweight

Dalton Bodie (164.25) vs. Trever Bradshaw (166.25), 4 rounds, super middleweight

Stacey Selby (138.5) vs. William Parra Smith (141.5), 4 rounds, super lightweight

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

