GLORY 78: Badr vs Wrzosek on July 17 cancelled, new date

GLORY 78 will not happen on July 17 at Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Holland. Kickboxing event, headlined by K-1 legend Badr Hari up against fellow-heavyweight Arkadiusz Wrzosek has been postponed to September.

According to Dutch website MMA DNA, Badr Hari suffered nose injury and was forced to withdraw.

Meanwhile the promotion made the announcement on Twitter citing another reason, that reads: “GLORY 78 will now take place in September in the Netherlands to allow fans the opportunity to attend.”

While not official, a new date for GLORY 78 is reportedly penciled for September 4. More information is expected to follow shortly.

The co-main event is set to see reigning light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira up against former titleholder Artem Vakhitov in the immediate rematch. Among other bouts, Donovan Wisse and Yousri Belgaroui battle it out for vacant middleweight title, and Tyjani Beztati and Elvis Gashi contest for vacant lightweight belt.

Get the full GLORY 78 fight card.