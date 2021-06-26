Watch UFC 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Boxing

Julio Cesar Martinez vs Joel Cordova weigh-in results

Newswire
Julio Cesar Martinez weigh-in
Julio Cesar Martinez weigh-in | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez defends his title against challenger Joel Cordova at CODE Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday June 26, which makes it Sunday June 27 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

Martinez tipped the scales at 112 for his third title defense against Cordova, who showed the same. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Interim WBA light flyweight champion Daniel Matellon and challenger Jose Argumedo, both came in at 107.6 for their 12-round co-feature. The full Martinez vs Cordova fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Martinez vs Cordova live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for 6 pm local time, which makes it 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT in the US, 12 am BST in the UK and 9 am AEST in Australia.

Martinez vs Cordova fight card

Julio Cesar Martinez (112) vs. Joel Cordova (112), 12 rounds, flyweight – Martinez’s WBC flyweight title

Daniel Matellon (107.6) vs. Jose Argumedo (107.6), 12 rounds, light flyweight – Matellon’s interim WBA light flyweight title

Christian Alan Gomez Duran (147) vs. Jorge Perez Sanchez (147), 10 rounds, welterweight

Diego Pacheco (167) vs. Jesus Moroyoqui Palomares (167), 8 rounds, super middleweight

Gabriel Valenzuela (138.9) vs. Juan Ocura (138.9), 8 rounds, super lightweight

