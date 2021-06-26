Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr tickets on sale

Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao goes up against undefeated unified WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr on Saturday, August 21. The pair battles it out in the headliner of PBC boxing fight card live on FOX PPV. The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Pacquiao vs Spence tickets

Advertisements

Pacquiao vs Spence Jr tickets are on sale, and can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

The bouts featured on the Pacquiao vs Spence Jr undercard are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.