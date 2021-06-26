Search
MMA

PFL 6 results: Harrison vs Dandois

Newswire
PFL 6 Kayla Harrison vs Cindy Dandois
Kayla Harrison vs Cindy Dandois faceoff | PFL MMA

PFL 6: Harrison vs Dandois airs live from Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NV on Friday June 25 (June 26 AEST). MMA event features women’s lightweight and heavyweight bouts with the fighters looking to earn their tickets to playoffs.

In the main event Kayla Harrison and Cindy Dandois square off in the women’s MMA battle at flyweight. In the co-main event former UFC 155-pound champion Anthony Pettis faces off Raush Manfio. The full lineup can be found below.

MMA fans can watch PFL 6: Harrison vs Dandois live stream on ESPN+. The main card start time is set for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, folllowing the preliminary card kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Stay tuned with PFL 6 results below.

PFL 6 results

Main Card

Kayla Harrison vs. Cindy Dandois

Anthony Pettis vs. Raush Manfio

Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Lance Palmer

Denis Goltsov vs. Brandon Sayles

Preliminary Card

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Muhammed Dereese

Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk

Ante Delija def. Chandler Cole by TKO (punches, R1 at 4:39)

Genah Fabian def. Julija Pajic by TKO (head kick and punches, R2 at 4:16))

Renan Ferreira def. Carl Seumanutafa (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Taylor Guardado def. Laura Sanchez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Mariana Morais def. Kaitlin Young by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Jamelle Jones def. Klidson Abreu by KO (punches, R1 at 1:43)



MMA

Cold Company

