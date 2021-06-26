Ricardo Sandoval KO’s Jay Harris to win IBF flyweight title eliminator

It wasn’t to be for Jay Harris as Ricardo Sandoval came out on top in their IBF flyweight title final eliminator on Friday, June 25 at MTK Fight Night. The card took place at the University of Bolton Stadium, with fans back in attendance to witness a brilliant evening of action from start to finish.

IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards was at ringside watching, on a card that also featured wins for Paul Butler, Hosea Burton, Gary Cully, Pierce O’Leary, Jordan Reynolds, Blane Hyland, Inder Bassi and Brett Fidoe. Get the full results below.

MTK Fight Night: Harris vs Sandoval results