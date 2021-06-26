Watch UFC 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Watch 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Watch 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Watch 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Search
Watch UFC 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Watch 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Watch 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Watch 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Boxing

Ricardo Sandoval KO’s Jay Harris to win IBF flyweight title eliminator

Newswire
Ricardo Sandoval knocks out Jay Harris
Ricardo Sandoval knocks out Jay Harris | MTK Global

It wasn’t to be for Jay Harris as Ricardo Sandoval came out on top in their IBF flyweight title final eliminator on Friday, June 25 at MTK Fight Night. The card took place at the University of Bolton Stadium, with fans back in attendance to witness a brilliant evening of action from start to finish.

Advertisements

IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards was at ringside watching, on a card that also featured wins for Paul Butler, Hosea Burton, Gary Cully, Pierce O’Leary, Jordan Reynolds, Blane Hyland, Inder Bassi and Brett Fidoe. Get the full results below.

MTK Fight Night: Harris vs Sandoval results

  • Ricardo Sandoval def. Jay Harris by KO (R8 at 2:12) – wins final eliminator for the IBF flyweight title
  • Paul Butler def. Joseph Agbeko by split decision (97-92, 96-94, 94-95) – wins vacant WBO International bantamweight title
  • Hosea Burton def. Liam Conroy by KO (R6 at 1:44) – wins final eliminator for the British light-heavyweight title
  • Gary Cully def. Viorel Simion by RTD (R3 at 3:00 )
  • Pierce O’Leary def. Jan Marsalek by TKO (R2 at 2:30)
  • Jordan Reynolds def. Jan Ardon by points (60-52)
  • Blane Hyland def. Reiss Taylor by points (40-36)
  • Brett Fidoe def. Tyrone McCullagh by TKO (R3 at 1:46)
  • Inder Bassi def. Chris Adaway by points (40-36)

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Watch DAZN boxing live stream

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097