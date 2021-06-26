UFC Vegas 30 results, Gane vs Volkov

UFC Vegas 30: Gane vs Volkov airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday June 26, which makes it Sunday June 27 in Australia. The fight card comprises 13 bouts in total.
In the main event ranked No.3 heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane (8-0) faces off the division’s ranked No.5 competitor Alexander Volkov (33-8). The co-main event is a heavyweight battle between Tanner Boser (19-8-1) and Ovince Saint Preux.
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 30 live stream on ESPN+ in the US and on ESPN on Kayo in Australia. The six-fight main card starts at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT / 6 am AEST, following the seven-fight preliminary card beginning at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 3 am AEST.
The full UFC Vegas 30 fight card can be found below. Results will be added.
UFC Vegas 30 fight card
Main Card
Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov
Tanner Boser vs. Ovince Saint Preux
Raoni Barcelos vs. Timur Valiev
Andre Fili vs. Daniel Pineda
Tim Means vs. Nicolas Dalby
Renato Moicano vs. Jai Herbert
Preliminary Card
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Danilo Marques
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Michel Prazeres
Warlley Alves vs. Jeremiah Wells
Marcin Prachnio vs. Ike Villanueva
Julia Avila vs. Julija Stoliarenko
Charles Rosa vs. Justin Jaynes
Yancy Medeiros vs. Damir Hadzovic