Search
Watch UFC 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Watch 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Watch 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Watch 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
UFC

UFC Vegas 30 results, Gane vs Volkov

Newswire
UFC Vegas 30 Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov
Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov faceoff | YouTube/UFC

UFC Vegas 30: Gane vs Volkov airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday June 26, which makes it Sunday June 27 in Australia. The fight card comprises 13 bouts in total.

Advertisements

In the main event ranked No.3 heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane (8-0) faces off the division’s ranked No.5 competitor Alexander Volkov (33-8). The co-main event is a heavyweight battle between Tanner Boser (19-8-1) and Ovince Saint Preux.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 30 live stream on ESPN+ in the US and on ESPN on Kayo in Australia. The six-fight main card starts at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT / 6 am AEST, following the seven-fight preliminary card beginning at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 3 am AEST.

The full UFC Vegas 30 fight card can be found below. Results will be added.

UFC Vegas 30 fight card

Main Card

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

Tanner Boser vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Raoni Barcelos vs. Timur Valiev

Andre Fili vs. Daniel Pineda

Tim Means vs. Nicolas Dalby

Renato Moicano vs. Jai Herbert

Preliminary Card

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Danilo Marques

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Michel Prazeres

Warlley Alves vs. Jeremiah Wells

Marcin Prachnio vs. Ike Villanueva

Julia Avila vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Charles Rosa vs. Justin Jaynes

Yancy Medeiros vs. Damir Hadzovic

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMMAResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Watch 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097