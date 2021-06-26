UFC Vegas 30 results, Gane vs Volkov

UFC Vegas 30: Gane vs Volkov airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday June 26, which makes it Sunday June 27 in Australia. The fight card comprises 13 bouts in total.

In the main event ranked No.3 heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane (8-0) faces off the division’s ranked No.5 competitor Alexander Volkov (33-8). The co-main event is a heavyweight battle between Tanner Boser (19-8-1) and Ovince Saint Preux.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 30 live stream on ESPN+ in the US and on ESPN on Kayo in Australia. The six-fight main card starts at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT / 6 am AEST, following the seven-fight preliminary card beginning at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 3 am AEST.

The full UFC Vegas 30 fight card can be found below. Results will be added.

UFC Vegas 30 fight card

Main Card

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

Tanner Boser vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Raoni Barcelos vs. Timur Valiev

Andre Fili vs. Daniel Pineda

Tim Means vs. Nicolas Dalby

Renato Moicano vs. Jai Herbert

Preliminary Card

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Danilo Marques

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Michel Prazeres

Warlley Alves vs. Jeremiah Wells

Marcin Prachnio vs. Ike Villanueva

Julia Avila vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Charles Rosa vs. Justin Jaynes

Yancy Medeiros vs. Damir Hadzovic