UFC

UFC Vegas 30: Gane vs Volkov weigh-in results

UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane weigh-in
Ciryl Gane weighs-in | YouTube/UFC

Ciryl Gane, Alexander Volkov and the rest of fighters featured on the UFC Vegas 30 card, stepped on the scales to make it official. MMA event airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday June 26 in the US, which makes it Sunday June 27 in Australia.

Ranked No.3 heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane (8-0) weighed-in at 245 for his five-round matchup against the division’s ranked No.5 competitor Alexander Volkov (33-8), who showed 265. Fellow-heavyweights Tanner Boser (19-8-1) and Ovince Saint Preux (25-15) tipped the scales at 240 and 230, respectively.

The full UFC Vegas 30 fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 30 live stream on ESPN+ in the US and on ESPN on Kayo in Australia. The main card start time is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT / 6 am AEST, following the preliminary card kicking off at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 3 am AEST.

UFC Vegas 30 fight card

Main Card

Ciryl Gane (245) vs. Alexander Volkov (265)

Tanner Boser (240) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (230)

Raoni Barcelos (135) vs. Timur Valiev (136)

Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Daniel Pineda (145)

Tim Means (170.5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (170)

Renato Moicano (156) vs. Jai Herbert (155.5)

Preliminary Card

Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5) vs. Danilo Marques (205.5)

Shavkat Rakhmonov (170.5) vs. Michel Prazeres (170)

Warlley Alves (171) vs. Jeremiah Wells (171)

Marcin Prachnio (206) vs. Ike Villanueva (205)

Julia Avila (135.5) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (135.5)

Charles Rosa (146) vs. Justin Jaynes (145.5)

Yancy Medeiros (155.5) vs. Damir Hadzovic (155.5)

MMA

