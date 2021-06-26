Watch UFC 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Vasyl Lomachenko vs Masayoshi Nakatani weigh-in results
Vasyl Lomachenko vs Masayoshi Nakatani weigh-in results

Vasyl Lomachenko vs Masayoshi Nakatani
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Masayoshi Nakatani weigh-in | Mikey Williams (Top Rank via Getty Images)

Vasiliy Lomachenko squares off against Masayoshi Nakatani at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday June 26, which makes it Sunday June 27 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

Former three-weight world champion and future hall of famer Vasyl Lomachenko weighed-in at 134.6. His opponent Masayoshi Nakatani showed 134.4. The lightweight bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Janibek Alimkhanuly and Rob Brant both came in at 159.6 for their 10-round middleweight co-feature. The full Lomachenko vs Nakatani fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Tickets for Vasyl Lomachenko vs Masayoshi Nakatani showdown at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas can be purchased through Vivid Seats. Other boxing fans can watch the event live stream on ESPN+ in the US, and on FITE TV in other countries, including Australia.

Lomachenko vs Nakatani card

Main Card

Vasyl Lomachenko (134.6) vs Masayoshi Nakatani (134.4), 12 rounds, lightweight

Janibek Alimkhanuly (159.6) vs. Rob Brant (159.6), 10 rounds, middleweight

Lomachenko vs Nakatani tickets, live stream, fight card

Undercard

Giovani Santillan (147.6) vs. Cecil McCalla (147.4), 10 rounds, welterweight

Robert Rodriguez (118.8) vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra (118.8), 6 rounds, bantamweight

Floyd Diaz (117.8) vs. Jaime Jasso (116.2), 4 rounds, bantamweight

Guido Vianello (244) vs. Marlon Williams (217.5), 4 rounds, heavyweight

Subaru Murata (121.6) vs. Keven Monroy (121.6), 4 rounds, junior featherweight

DeMichael Harris (134.2) vs. Jonatan Hernan Godoy (134.2), 4 rounds, lightweight

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

