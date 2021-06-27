Anthony Joshua next fight set against Oleksandr Usyk on Sep 25

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is set for his next fight on Saturday, September 25. “AJ” puts his WBA, WBO and IBF titles on the line, when he faces Oleksandr Usyk. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London is expected to be the location.

The fight has been made official today by Matchroom Boxing head Eddie Hearn via Instagram live.

“Joshua v Usyk announcement, don’t want to say two weeks as you guys are bored of me saying that,” Hearn said. “September 25 is the date.”

Joshua was expected to face fellow-Brit and WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury for an undisputed title this summer in Saudi Arabia. The latter, instead, first has to face his old-foe Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on July 24.

If both, Joshua and Fury, are successful in their next outings, a highly anticipated showdown should likely finally go ahead.

Anthony Joshua (24-1) was last in action in December 2020, when he KO’d Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round. In December 2019 he secured a unanimous decision against Andy Ruiz Jr in the immediate rematch and reclaimed the belts.

Undefeated Oleksandr Usyk (18-0) last fought in October 2020, when he secured a unanimous decision against Derek Chisora. Before that he defeated Chazz Witherspoon via seventh-round RTD and KO’d Tony Bellew in Round 8.

Boxing fans can watch Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk live stream on DAZN. The start time is to be determined closer to the event.

Joshua vs Usyk tickets information is expected to be announced, once the venue is confirmed.

The bouts featured on the Joshua vs Usyk undercard are also expected to be announced in the coming weeks.