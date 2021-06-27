Watch UFC 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Watch 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Watch 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Watch 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Search
Watch UFC 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Watch 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Watch 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Watch 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Boxing

Morrell vs Cazares results, start time, how to watch, main event, undercard

Newswire
David Morrell vs Mario Cazares
David Morrell vs Mario Cazares faceoff | Andrew Dobin/TGB Promotions

PBC on FOX

Unbeaten David Morrell defends his WBA super middleweight title against undefeated Mario Abel Cazares at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Sunday June 27, which makes it Monday June 28 in the UK and Australia. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout, headlining the PBC boxing fight card live on FOX.

Advertisements

The co-main event is a 10-round battle pitting unbeaten cruiserweights Efetobor Apochi and Brandon Glanton. Kicking off the action live on FOX, Omar Juarez takes on All Rivera in a ten-rounder at super lightweight.

On the top of Morrell vs Cazares undercard live stream on FS1, Leon Lawson goes up against Nathaniel Gallimore in a 10-rounder at super welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch David Morrell vs Mario Abel Cazares

Boxing fans can watch David Morrell vs Mario Abel Cazares live on FOX. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, 1 am BST in the UK, and 10 am AEST in Australia.

The undercard live stream on FS1 begins two hours earlier.

Stay tuned with Morrell vs Cazares results below.

To refresh click here.

Morrell vs Cazares fight card

Main Card (FOX)

David Morrell vs. Mario Abel Cazares, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA super middleweight title

Efetobor Apochi vs. Brandon Glanton, 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Omar Juarez vs. All Rivera, 10 rounds, super lightweight

VeShawn Owens vs. Joseph Francisco, 6/8 rounds, super lightweight (long swing bout)

Angel Chavez vs. Arsenio Hall, 4 rounds, light heavyweight (short swing bout)

Undercard (FS1)

Leon Lawson vs. Nathaniel Gallimore, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Atif Oberlton vs. Jasper McCargo, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Travon Marshall vs. Ruben Torres, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Alantez Fox vs. Manny Woods, 8 rounds, middleweight

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097