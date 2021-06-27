Gervonta Davis vs Mario Barrios full fight video highlights

Gervonta Davis lifted a new belt in a new division, as he stopped Mario Barrios in a blockbuster showdown at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA on Saturday June 26 (Sunday June 27 AEST). The contest featured four-time two-division world champion challenging the defending WBA super lightweight champion in the headliner of PBC boxing fight card live on pay-per-view.
While the pair was going back and forth almost the entire time, in the eleventh, and what turn to be the final round, “Tank” secured a knockdown with a big left to the body sending Barrios down.
The latter got back on his feet and beat the eight count. Moments later Davis delivered a big left to the jaw. Seeing that Barrios got heavily tagged again, referee stepped in and waved the fight off. The bout was officially stopped at 2 minutes and 13 seconds into the eleventh round.
With the win Gervonta Davis becomes a five-time three-division world champion, adding a new belt to his collection. He also remains undefeated and updates his record to 25-0, 24 KOs.
Mario Barrios suffers the first defeat in his professional boxing career and loses the belt. He drops to 26-1, 17 KOs.
You can watch Gervonta Davis vs Mario Barrios fight video highlights below.
Davis vs Barrios full fight video highlights
Gervonta Davis walkout.
The always-entertaining @Gervontaa 'Tank’ Davis makes his way to the ring with @lilbaby4PF ?
Order #DavisBarrios: https://t.co/FIlzpTLEdZ
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 27, 2021
Mario Barrios ringwalk.
El Azteca ready for war ?@Boxer_Barrios heading to the ring for our main event.
Order #DavisBarrios: https://t.co/FIlzpTLEdZ
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 27, 2021
Floyd Mayweather is right here.
??? @FloydMayweather #DavisBarrios pic.twitter.com/6dEl7VY3wc
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 27, 2021
Round 1.
.@Gervontaa landing some big left hands in round 5 ? #DavisBarrios pic.twitter.com/jmfWEt8ksl
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 27, 2021
Round 11.
.@Gervontaa is a PROBLEM. Tank remains undefeated and becomes a 3-division world champ with a vicious body shot.#DavisBarrios pic.twitter.com/IbFSqeuSF7
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 27, 2021
Referee stops the fight.
.@Gervontaa closes the show ? #DavisBarrios pic.twitter.com/jBxjWyb4de
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 27, 2021
Mario Barrios post-fight interview.
A true aztec warrior in every sense ?
All class from @Boxer_Barrios. #DavisBarrios pic.twitter.com/qIuMEPIWyP
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 27, 2021
Gervonta Davis post-fight interview.
.@Gervontaa showed that he was great ?#DavisBarrios pic.twitter.com/xD8AusDhZR
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 27, 2021
