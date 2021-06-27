Davis vs Barrios live results, updates, main event, undercard

Four-time two-weight world champion Gervonta Davis challenges WBA super lightweight titleholder Mario Barrios at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA on Saturday June 26, which converts to Sunday June 27 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout headlines the PBC boxing fight card live on pay-per-view.

In the co-main event Erickson Lubin and Jeison Rosario battle it out in a twelve-round WBC super welterweight title eliminator. Also on the card Carlos Adames faces off Alexis Salazar in a ten-rounder at super welterweight, and Batyr Akhmedov takes on Argenis Mendez in a twelve-round WBA super lightweight title eliminator.

Gervonta Davis vs Mario Barrios live stream PPV, start time and how to watch in the US, the UK, Australia and other countries

Boxing fans in the US can watch Gervonta Davis vs Mario Barrios live on PPV on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Davis vs Barrios Australia time is scheduled for 11 am AEST. Fans can watch the fight live on TV channel Fox Sports 507.

In other countries Gervonta Davis vs Mario Barrios airs live stream on FITE TV, including the UK, Germany, Holland, Hungary, Iceland, Turkey, India, Hong Kong, Greece, Thailand, Cambodia and MENA. The respective start time is available on the event broadcast page.

Here is some of the highlight action from Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

Ahead of the WBA super lightweight title fight between defending champion Mario Barrios and four-time two-weight champion @Gervontaa, check out some of the highlight action from #TANK ? #davisvsbarrios



(via @FiteTV)pic.twitter.com/Y0t31tDQdT — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) June 26, 2021

Davis vs Barrios fight card

Gervonta Davis vs. Mario Barrios, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Barrios’ WBA super lightweight title

Erickson Lubin vs. Jeison Rosario, 12 rounds, junior middleweight – WBC super welterweight title eliminator

Carlos Adames vs. Alexis Salazar, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Batyr Akhmedov vs. Argenis Mendez, 12 rounds, super lightweight – WBA super lightweight title eliminator