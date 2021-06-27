Watch UFC 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Boxing

Martinez vs Cordova results, live stream, start time, main event, undercard

Julio Cesar Martinez vs Joel Cordova
Julio Cesar Martinez vs Joel Cordova faceoff | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Julio Cesar Martinez defends his WBC flyweight title against Joel Cordova at the Domo Alcade – Code Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday June 26, which makes it Sunday June 27 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines the Matchroom Boxing fight card live on DAZN.

In the co-main event Daniel Matellon defends his interim WBA light flyweight title in a twelve-rounder against Jose Argumedo. The full Martinez vs Cordova undercard can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Julio Cesar Martinez vs Joel Cordova live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for 6 pm local time, which makes it 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT in the US, 12 am BST in the UK, and 9 am AEST in Australia.

Stay tuned with Martinez vs Cordova results below.

Martinez vs Cordova results

Julio Cesar Martinez def. Joel Cordova by KO (R6) – retains WBC flyweight title

Daniel Matellon def. Jose Argumedo by unanimous decision (117-111, 115-113, 115-113) – retains interim WBA light flyweight title

Christian Alan Gomez Duran def. Jorge Perez Sanchez by KO (R9)

Diego Pacheco def. Jesus Moroyoqui Palomares by TKO (R6)

Gabriel Valenzuela def. Juan Ocura by TKO (R7)

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Boxing

