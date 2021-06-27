Watch UFC 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Boxing

Vasyl Lomachenko vs Masayoshi Nakatani full fight video highlights

Newswire
Vasyl Lomachenko vs Masayoshi Nakatani
Vasyl Lomachenko vs Masayoshi Nakatani | Mikey Williams (Top Rank via Getty Images)

Vasyl Lomachenko put on a dominant performance, when he faced Masayoshi Nakatani at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday June 26 (Sunday June 27 AEST). The pair squared off in the scheduled for twelve rounds lightweight bout, headlining the Top Rank Boxing fight card.

The contest didn’t go the full distance. Although “Loma” got cut quite early in the fight, he was in control leading to an ultimate stoppage in Round 9, following the first knockdown scored in the fifth.

After seeing enough of punishment, referee stepped in to call it a day. The fight officially ended at 1 minute and 48 seconds into the ninth round.

In addition to the win, Vasyl Lomachenko rebounds from the defeat suffered against Teofimo Lopez, when he dropped a unanimous decision in their October 2020 bout. Three-division world champion and future hall of famer from Ukraine also updates his record to 15-2, 11 KOs.

Masayoshi Nakatani drops to 19-2, 13 KOs. Japanese veteran suffers the first defeat via stoppage.

You can watch Vasyl Lomachenko vs Masayoshi Nakatani full fight video highlights below.

Lomachenko vs Nakatani full fight video highlights

Time to go.

Nakatani walkout.

Lomachenko ringwalk.

Round 3.

Lomachenko cut.

Round 4.

Knockdown in Round 5.

Big boom.

Referee calls it a day.

Get the full Lomachenko vs Nakatani results and updates.

More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

