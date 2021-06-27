Vasyl Lomachenko put on a dominant performance, when he faced Masayoshi Nakatani at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday June 26 (Sunday June 27 AEST). The pair squared off in the scheduled for twelve rounds lightweight bout, headlining the Top Rank Boxing fight card.

Advertisements

The contest didn’t go the full distance. Although “Loma” got cut quite early in the fight, he was in control leading to an ultimate stoppage in Round 9, following the first knockdown scored in the fifth.

After seeing enough of punishment, referee stepped in to call it a day. The fight officially ended at 1 minute and 48 seconds into the ninth round.

In addition to the win, Vasyl Lomachenko rebounds from the defeat suffered against Teofimo Lopez, when he dropped a unanimous decision in their October 2020 bout. Three-division world champion and future hall of famer from Ukraine also updates his record to 15-2, 11 KOs.

Masayoshi Nakatani drops to 19-2, 13 KOs. Japanese veteran suffers the first defeat via stoppage.

You can watch Vasyl Lomachenko vs Masayoshi Nakatani full fight video highlights below.

Lomachenko vs Nakatani full fight video highlights

Advertisements

Time to go.

? LOMA TIME ?@VasylLomachenko makes the ring walk NOW.#LomaNakatani | LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Jn02GafK1v — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 27, 2021

Nakatani walkout.

Nakatani makes his way to the ring. #LomaNakatani pic.twitter.com/aE17CLczO4 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 27, 2021

Lomachenko ringwalk.

Round 3.

These angles … ? Through 3 rounds, Loma is finding ways to negate Nakatani's significant size advantage.#LomaNakatani | LIVE NOW on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Ls3Kms88KL — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 27, 2021

Lomachenko cut.

Round 4.

Knockdown in Round 5.

Down goes Nakatani ? Lomachenko scores the first knockdown of the fight in Round 5. #LomaNakatani pic.twitter.com/l33JPXts4T — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 27, 2021

Big boom.

Referee calls it a day.

Destruction all the way up until an incredibly convincing stoppage. ? Yup, @VasylLomachenko looks healthy and back to form.#LomaNakatani | ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/IM0blPPpct — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 27, 2021

Get the full Lomachenko vs Nakatani results and updates.