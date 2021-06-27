Lomachenko vs Nakatani live results, updates, how to watch, start time

Three-division champion and future hall of famer Vasyl Lomachenko goes up against Masayoshi Nakatani at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday June 26, which converts to Sunday June 27 in the UK and Australia. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds lightweight matchup headlining the Top Rank Boxing fight card.

The co-feature is a ten-round middleweight battle between the 2016 Olympian Janibek Alimkhanuly and former world champion Rob Brant. The full Lomachenko vs Nakatani undercard can be found below.

Vasyl Lomachenko vs Masayoshi Nakatani live stream, start time and how to watch in the US, the UK, Australia and other countries

Boxing fans can watch Vasyl Lomachenko vs Masayoshi Nakatani live stream on ESPN+ in the US, on Sky Sports in the UK, and on FITE TV internationally, including Australia, Spain, Germany and other countries.

The main card start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the US, 3 am BST in the UK, and 12 pm AEST in Australia. The respective schedule in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page. The undercard kicks off at 7:15 pm ET / 4:15 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

Stay tuned with Lomachenko vs Nakatani results and live updates below.

Lomachenko vs Nakatani results

Subaru Murata def. Keven Monroy by KO (R2)

Lomachenko vs Nakatani live updates

Subaru Murata makes statement in his pro boxing debut with second-round KO win against Keven Monroy.

Subaru Murata makes statement in his pro boxing debut with second-round KO win against Keven Monroy.



(via @trboxing)



Stay tuned: https://t.co/TC1cMExaFr

Kicking off the action live from Las Vegas, Subaru Murata and Keven Monroy square off in a four-rounder at junior featherweight.

A big pro debut is just moments away, as Japanese Junior Featherweight Subaru Murata is about to enter the ring in Vegas



… with @boxingnakatani in his corner. ???#LomaNakatani | Undercard LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/kwGme0sCn3 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 26, 2021

Here is a preview of “Loma” in action.

Three-division champion and future hall of famer Vasyl Lomachenko goes up against Masayoshi Nakatani live from Las Vegas #FightDay #LomachenkoNakatani



(via @FiteTV)pic.twitter.com/EP7nNUSDKo — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) June 26, 2021

Lomachenko vs Nakatani fight card comprises eight bouts in total. The two-fight main card follows the undercard featuring six matchups. The complete lineup can be found below.

Main Card

Vasyl Lomachenko vs Masayoshi Nakatani, 12 rounds, lightweight

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Rob Brant, 10 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

Giovani Santillan vs. Cecil McCalla, 10 rounds, welterweight

Robert Rodriguez vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra, 6 rounds, bantamweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Jaime Jasso, 4 rounds, bantamweight

Guido Vianello vs. Marlon Williams, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Subaru Murata vs. Keven Monroy, 4 rounds, junior featherweight

DeMichael Harris vs. Jonatan Hernan Godoy, 4 rounds, lightweight