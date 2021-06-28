David Morrell KO’s Mario Cazares – video of knockout

WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell came out on top when he faced Mario Cazares at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Sunday June 27, which made it Monday June 28 in the UK and Australia. The pair squared off in the headliner of PBC boxing fight card live on FOX.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout didn’t go the distance. The lights went off on the last minute of the opening round.

After Cazares threw right to the head followed by left to the body, the Cuban southpaw floored his opponent delivering a repeated straight left. The latter fell on his back, and the referee opened an eight count.

Seeing that the Mexican boxer wasn’t getting up, the fight was officially waved off and stopped at 2 minutes and 32 seconds into the first round. As a result Morrell claimed the win by KO.

You can watch the video of knockout below.

David Morrell knocks out Mario Cazares in the first round

David Morrell Jr. ends Mario Cazares' night with a one punch KO! #MorrellCazares #PBConFOX pic.twitter.com/yqMFJIOdxT — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) June 28, 2021

With the win David Morrell remains undefeated and retains his title. He also updates his record to 5-0, 4 KOs.

Mario Abel Cazares suffers the first defeat in his pro-boxing career. He drops to 12-1, 5 KOs.

Get the full Morrell vs Cazares results.