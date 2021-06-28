Mark Rehak lifts WKN Hungarian title, Nagy Krisztofer takes ‘Rising Stars’ belt

Two WKN champions have been crowned at Fight Night Hungary 2021, held this past Saturday (June 26) at Barba Negra in Budapest. An open air event, presented by Gyorgy Rehak, saw a series of kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts with some of the leading representatives of the country-host participating.

The national title fight featured Mark Rehak and Mark Lakatos squaring off in kickboxing battle with WKN Hungarian lightweight title on the line. The scheduled for five rounds championship bout didn’t go the distance. To claim the belt, Rehak secured the win via stoppage in the first round following a big kick.

The WKN “Rising Stars” title was contested between bantamweights Nagy Krisztofer and Eder Bence. The pair of juniors went head to head, putting on a spectacular Muay Thai showdown over four rounds. The result went in favor of Krisztofer, who lifted the belt by unanimous decision.

Among other bouts featured on the card, Bence Galambos took the win against David Mihajlov by TKO, following a trio of eight counts in Round 2.

The full fight results from the event can be found below.

Fight Night Hungary 2021 results

Bence Galambos def. David Mihajlov by TKO (R2, three knockdown rule)

Mark Rehak def. Mark Lakatos by TKO (R1) – wins WKN Hungarian lightweight kickboxing title

Krisztofer Nagy def. Bence Eder by unanimous decision – wins WKN ‘Rising Stars’ bantamweight Muay Thai title

Virag Furo def. Julianna Csatlos by unanimous decision

Gabor Vas vs. Sandor Jozsa – draw

Peter Albrecht def. Mate Sebok by unanimous decision

Szergej Sandor def. Dominik Szikai by unanimous decision

Segunda Izidor def. Marcell Szombati by TKO

Georgina Legrady def. Ibolya Baboss by TKO (R2, injury)