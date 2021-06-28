Watch UFC 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Watch 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Watch 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Watch 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Search
Watch UFC 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Watch 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Watch 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Watch 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream
Boxing

Tim Tszyu vs Michael Zerafa date, tickets, card, how to watch

Newswire
Tim Tszyu vs Michael Zerafa
Tim Tszyu vs Michael Zerafa

Night of Reckoning

Australian boxers Tim Tszyu vs Michael Zerafa square off in a highly anticipated matchup at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, NSW. The fight date is Wednesday, July 7. The contest headlines the fight card, billed as “Night of Reckoning”. The event airs live on pay-per-view.

Advertisements

Undefeated Tim Tszyu (18-0, 14 KOs) last fought this past March when he dominated and stopped Dennis Hogan in the fifth round. In 2020 he TKO’d Bowyn Morgan in the opening round and eliminated former world champion Jeff Horn in Round 8.

Michael Zerafa (28-4, 17 KOs) was last in action also in March, when he TKO’d Anthony Mundine in the first round. In 2019 he twice fought Horn, securing the win via ninth-round TKO in the first fight and dropping a majority decision in the rematch.

Tszyu vs Zerafa is scheduled for ten rounds at super welterweight.

How to watch Tim Tszyu vs. Michael Zerafa

Boxing fans can watch Tim Tszyu vs. Michael Zerafa live stream on Kayo. The PPV tickets goes on sale on Friday July 2, and can be ordered via the Main Event page.

Tszyu vs Zerafa tickets

Tickets to attended Tszyu vs Zerafa showdown at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, NSW are on sale, and can be purchased through Ticketek (as of writing).

Tszyu vs Zerafa undercard

Among the bouts featured on the Tszyu vs Zerafa undercard, Liam Wilson meets Joe Noynay in a ten-round battle at super featherweight. As well, Wade Ryan faces off Troy O’Meley in a ten-rounder at super welterweight. In addition, Paul Fleming battles it out against Miles Zalewski over ten rounds at lightweight.

The finalized lineup and order of the bouts is expected to be announced shortly. The announced to date list of matchups can be found below.

Tszyu vs Zerafa card

  • Tim Tszyu vs. Michael Zerafa, 10 rounds, super welterweight – WBO Global super welterweight title
  • Liam Wilson vs. Joe Noynay, 10 rounds, super featherweight – WBO Asia Pacific super featherweight title
  • Wade Ryan vs. Troy O’Meley, 10 rounds, super welterweight – IBO International super welterweight title
  • Paul Fleming vs. Miles Zalewski, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Sam Ah See vs. Czar Amonsot, 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Linn Sandstrom vs. Natalie Hills, 6 rounds, super flyweight
  • Jason Fawcett vs. Jamie Alleyne, 4 rounds, super welterweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch 264 McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097