Colbert vs Nyambayar undercard, tickets, how to watch

Defending interim WBA super featherweight champion Chris Colbert faces off Tugstsogt Nyambayar on Saturday, July 3. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout, headlining the PBC boxing fight card live from Dignity Health Sports Park Carson, CA. The list of bouts featured on the undercard has been finalized.

In the co-main event, rising lightweight contender Michel Rivera takes on Jon Fernandez. The scheduled super lightweight bout between unbeaten Richardson Hitchins and Darwin Price has been cancelled, due to hand injured suffered by Hitchins at training.

Unbeaten prospects highlight the non-televised undercard, as Angel Alejandro battles fellow unbeaten Rudy Ochoa in an eight-round super featherweight duel, while Shon Mondragon meets Jose Perez in a six-round featherweight attraction.

Colbert vs Nyambayar undercard

A native of Dallas, Alejandro (9-0, 4 KOs) began his pro career in 2017 with knockouts in four of his first six outings. Still just 21-years-old, Alejandro’s last fight saw him win a six-round decision over Darryl Hayes. In his prior entry into the ring, Alejandro earned a career-best unanimous decision over experienced 45-fight veteran Mark John Yap.

He will take on a fellow unbeaten in Ochoa (10-0, 5 KOs), who returns to action for the first time since an eight-round unanimous decision over Matt Doherty in October 2020. A pro since 2017, the 27-year-old Ochoa fights out of his hometown of Oxnard, California.

The 23-year-old Mondragón (6-0, 2 KOs) turned pro in February 2019 after an extensive amateur career. A native of Denver, Colorado, Mondragón earned five victories in his first nine months as a pro, before most recently winning a decision over Luis Javier Valdes in November 2020.

He will be facing Gardena, California’s Perez (9-1-1, 4 KOs), who scored an impressive fourth-round knockout of previously unbeaten Jose Edgardo Garcia in December 2020. The 25-year-old is unbeaten since losing in only his third pro fight, adding six victories between 2018 and 2019.

The non-televised lineup also feature Denver’s Daniel Garcia (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-round super featherweight tilt against New Mexico’s Gabe Sandoval (1-0, 1 KO) and Gabriela Fundora (1-0), the sister of top super welterweight Sebastian Fundora, in a four-round flyweight bout against Indeya Smith.

Rounding out the action is New Jersey’s Rajon Chance (4-0, 4 KOs) battling Memphis-native Marco Lara (0-1) in a four-round super bantamweight fight and Los Angeles’ Anthony Cuba (1-0, 1 KO) stepping in for a four-round lightweight matchup against Cleveland’s William Flenoy (0-1).

The full Colbert vs Nyambayar fight card can be found below.

Colbert vs Nyambayar fight card

Main Card (Showtime)

Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Colbert’s interim WBA super featherweight title

Michel Rivera vs. Jon Fernandez, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBA lightweight title eliminator

Undercard (Non-televised)

Angel Alejandro vs. Rudy Ochoa, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Shon Mondragon vs. Jose Perez, 6 rounds, featherweight

Daniel Garcia vs. Gabe Sandoval, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Gabriela Fundora vs. Indeya Smith, 4 rounds, flyweight

Rajon Chance vs. Marco Lara, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Anthony Cuba vs. William Flenoy, 4 rounds, lightweight